Will Ben Cousins be inducted into Hall of Fame? AFL issue emphatic response with the former West Coast Eagles’ past considered

Ben Cousins will not be inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2024 or anytime soon (as reported by news.com.au). The former West Coast Eagles captain has been eligible to be inducted among the greats of Australian football since 2015, but his place has been debated due to his behavioral issues.

Cousins is regarded as one of the greatest AFL players of all time but his off-the-field issues have put a dent in his chances of being inducted. The 2005 Brownlow Medalist's career was marred with drug use, traffic violations, and other criminal charges.

In 2007, a year after leading West Coast to the premiership, Cousins was sacked by the Eagles and handed a one-year ban by the AFL for drug possession. However, the most recent incident that put his Hall of Fame nomination into question was serving jail time in 2020 for repeatedly breaching a restraining order, stalking and threatening his ex-partner.

Character is one of the major considerations for inductees and Cousin falls short in this department. The AFL also recently took a stance on violence against women, further limiting any chances of the 45-year-old being considered for the prestigious club of AFL greats by the committee.

New members will be inducted into the hall of fame on June 18, in an event headlined by the elevation of Jason Dunstall to Legend status.

A summary of Ben Cousins' AFL career

Ben Cousins was drafted in 1995 by the West Coast Eagles using the father-son rule. His father Bryan Cousin represented Geelong Cats in the Victorian Football League (VFL).

Cousins showed immense talent in his debut season and won the AFL Rising Star award for the young best player in 1996. In 2001, he was named co-captain of the Eagles, winning the club's best and fairest that year, an achievement he repeated in 2002, and 2003.

In 2005, Ben Cousins led West Coast to the Grand Final, and although his side lost to the Sydney Swans, he won the Brownlow Medal and Leigh Matthews Trophy. The following season he won the premiership in a repeat of the 2005 Grand Final.

However, in 2007, Cousins' career took a downward spiral after multiple drug-related issues which led to an eventual ban by the Eagles and AFL. He returned to footy in 2008, signing for Richmond Tigers where he played for two seasons before retiring in 2010.

Ben Cousins kicked 217 goals in 270 games for the Eagles and Tigers.