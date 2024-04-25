"You're paid to get it right" - St Kilda coach Ross Lyon admits he made tactical blunder against Western Bulldogs 

St Kilda's coach, Ross Lyon, acknowledged that he made tactical errors during their match against the Western Bulldogs, leading to the club's brutal loss.

Despite a strong start to the 2024 AFL season, St Kilda suffered a defeat against the Bulldogs. Recently, Lyon discussed the tragic loss, admitting they were "passive in defence" and made tactical errors resulting in the unexpected defeat.

Speaking of the match, Lyon said (via Newcastleherald.com):

"We were pretty passive in defence. We made some tactical errors ... that's the reason they had their 135 uncontested marks, which we owned as a coaching group."

"We got pulled apart a lot, which is not typical of us. We made a tactical error and it was hard to fix, so I'm owning that and my coaches, we own that. You're paid to get it right," he added.

St Kilda faced the Western Bulldogs on Thursday, April 18. St Kilda scored 64 points, while the Bulldogs secured an easy victory with a score of 124.

How has St Kilda performed in the 2024 AFL season so far?

St Kilda commenced the 2024 AFL season with a Round 1 game on March 16. They faced Geelong and suffered a loss (68-76). However, St Kilda swiftly rebounded with a much-needed victory against Collingwood (94-79) in Round 2.

In Round 3, St Kilda faced Essendon but again fell short, scoring 67-71. In the following round, they competed against Richmond and emerged victorious with a score of 67-60.

Round 5 saw St Kilda facing Greater Western Sydney, yet again encountering defeat by a narrow margin of 79-80. Subsequently, in Round 6, they suffered another loss against the Western Bulldogs with a broad margin of 64-124.

Next up, St Kilda will compete against Port Adelaide. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 26, at 18:40 AEST.

St Kilda currently stands at the 13th spot on the table with eight points from two wins and four losses.