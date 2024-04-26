North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Prediction and Betting Tips: AFL 2024 Round 7

The North Melbourne Kangaroos take on the Adelaide Crows in the AFL on Saturday.

The Kangaroos found themselves at the recieving end of another loss last week. Their game against Hawthorn was one that neither team hoped to find themselves in.

The contest saw two winless teams go up against each other, with a win assured for one side while the other would further their winless streak. For the Roos, losing the game was a devastating result. Now, North Melbourne face the Adelaide Crows who have only won one game this season.

North Melbourne will hope to win their first game of the season, while the Crows will look to get an easy win over the fading Roos.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Head-to-Head Record

North Melbourne have a 5-1 O/U record this season

Adelaide has a 2-4 O/U record this season

North Melbourne are averaging 68.8 points per game this season, the 17th best in the league

Adelaide are averaging 67.2 points this season, the 18th best in the league

North Melbourne are giving up 120.7 points per game this season

Adelaide are giving up 79.8 points per game this season

Both teams have completed te HT/FT double in 0.0% of games this season

Concerning disposal averages, North Melbourne have accumulated 345.0 per game and conceded 371.0 per game

Adelaide has averaged 359.8 per game and conceded 356.7.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Match Details

Match: North Melbourne vs Adelaide

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Start Time: 1:45 pm AEST

Venue: Blundstone Arena

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Preview

The Roos are yet to catch a win this season as they face the Adelaide Crows who have won only once all season.

Adelaide who fell short against Essendon are being written off by fans and analysts, but on closer inspection, they did quite well against the Bombers and were close to winning.

The Crows will feel confident against the winless Roos and will likely incorporate the agression, which was astonishingly missing against Essendon. Although they’ve been quite unlucky this season, they have displayed a higher level of footy in their last two games than the Roos have all season.

Their victory over a Carlton side that would go on to upset the Giants is a strong indication of how dangerous the Crows are.

This should be an easy win for the Crows, but it might be unwise to count out the Roos. North Melbourne will be desperate for a win and might deliver their best performance yet. However, based on their performance this season, this might turn out to be nothing but wishful thinking.

North Melbourne got absolutely demolished by the Hawks, coming up second-best on every stat. Their failure to give fans even a glimmer of hope in a game against a team that was also winless before was disheartening.

A 45-point loss to Hawthorn makes one wonder if North Melbourne are taking this season seriously. This game will likely stretch their losing streak to seven games, while Adelaide will likely register their second win of the season.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Odds



North Melbourne Adelaide Crows Betfair $6.00 $1.19 22Bet $5.35 $1.30 Ladbrokes Australia $5.50 $1.09 Unibet $5.50 $1.17 Bet365 $5.50 $1.47

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Prediction

Prediction: Adelaide by 32 points

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows Betting Tips

Adelaide Crows to win (-476)

Total points over 177.5 (-110)

Adelaide Crows to win by 40+ points (+225)

North Melbourne Kangaroos to win or lose by less than 39 points (+130)

Adelaide Crows to score first goal (-200)

Most goals for Adelaide Crows: Taylor Walker (+120)

Most disposals for North Melbourne Kangaroos: Jy Simpkin (+200)