North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Hawthorn Hawks Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 6 2024

The only two winless teams in AFL 2024, the Hawthorn Hawks and the North Melbourne Kangaroos, face each other in the final game of round 6.

The winner will hold the 18th spot in the standings. Although this is far from a prestigious position, it’s the difference between something and nothing, which might lead to the most exciting game of the round.

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Record

The Hawks and the Kangaroos have met eight times since the start of the 2019 season, with Hawthorn winning six, including the last four.

Six of their last eight games have gone under the game total, including three of the last four.

The Roos have a disposal efficiency of 76.8%, which is the best in the AFL.

Hawthorn have the fifth- best intercept possessions in the league, with 70 per game

Defensively, the Roos have given up 122.2 points per game in 2024

Hawthorn have given up 98.4 points per game in 2024

North Melbourne are averaging 69.0 points per game this season

The Hawks are averaging 63.8 points per game this season

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn Match Details

Match: North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Hawthorn Hawks

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Start Time: 4 pm AEST

Venue: Marvel Stadium

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn Preview

Both the teams have had underwhelming seasons, occupying the bottom of the ladder.

North Melbourne lead when it comes to clearing the ball out of the middle. They average 13.6 center clearances, while Hawthorn average 9.2. Moving the ball forward will be an advantage for the Roos in the early part of the game.

If they can get the ball forward early and keep it there, they should have no issue securing points on the board.

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn Odds



North Melbourne Hawthorn Top Sport $2.95 $1.40 Ladbrokes $2.85 $1.42 Sportsbet $2.89 $1.40 Betr $2.95 $1.40

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn Prediction

The final clash of round 6 takes place on Sunday evening. Both sides will be desperate for a win, and we might see some of the best action from either team all season.

The Hawks are the favorites but got demolished by the Gold Coast Suns in round 5, losing by 53 points. Although the Roos haven’t been doing great either, Hawthorn has given no reason that they can put up a solid performance, even against North Melbourne.

However, they gave the Magpies a tough challenge, losing by just five points. Their 2024 losses have come at an average margin of 35 points, which looks decent compared with North Melbourne’s 53.

In round five, North Melbourne lost to Geelong by 75 points, conceding 139 points, the highest of the season. Nevertheless, they really did put in the work. Harry Sheezel picked up 38 disposals, while Luke Davies-Uniacke, Bailey Scott, Tom Powell had 25+ disposals each.

If they put more work in against Hawthorn, which should be easier than against Geelong, they might walk away with the win. However, leave your fingers crossed because the Roos have lost their four games against Hawthorn and there is little reason to believe it will be different this time.

Prediction: North Melbourne by 22 points

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn Betting Tips

Josh Ward has averaged 15.2 disposals this season

Ward averaged 12.0 disposals in his last two games.

Ward has averaged 22.3 disposals in his last four games at Marvel Stadium.

Ward has averaged 27.5 disposals in his last two appearances against Hawthorn.

Tom Powell has kicked three goals this season

Powell has kicked five goals in his last three appearances at Marvel Stadium

Powell has kicked one goal in his last two appearances against Hawthorn

Powell has kicked at least one goal in his last four appearances

Luke Davies-Uniacke has averaged 27.6 disposals this season

Davies-Uniacke has averaged 26.0 disposals in his last two games

Davies-Uniacke has averaged 17.0 disposals in his two appearances against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

Zac Fisher has averaged 22.0 disposals this season

Fisher has averaged 24.2 disposals in his last nine games.

Fisher has averaged 25.3 disposals in his last four games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback