North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11

The North Melbourne Kangaroos face the No. 4 Port Adelaide Power on Saturday afternoon in Round 11 of the AFL.

The Roos are winless, with an average losing margin of 51.4 points this season, but they showed significant improvements in their last game against Essendon. They won two quarters but lost momentum towards the end of the third, eventually losing 106-66.

Meanwhile, Port are coming off a spectacular 41-point win against Hawthorn. Darcy Byrne-Jones put up an incredible performance in the victory. They’ve had their fair share of losses this season but have proven to be a formidable team that can win against any opponent.

This match could be one-sided. Expect the Power to dominate all four quarters and add another win to their impressive record. With the rate at which North Melbourne is improving, their first win is not far away, but for now, they will likely remain winless.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power Head-to-Head

North Melbourne Kangaroos Form Guide: (LLLLL) The North Melbourne Kangaroos are 18th in the AFL ladder.

Port Adelaide Power Form Guide: (LWLWW) The Port Adelaide Power are fourth in the AFL ladder.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power Team News

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Injured: Jackson Archer (ankle), Miller Bergman (hamstring), Callum Coleman-Jones (achilles), Joash Goater (achilles), Hugh Greenwood (achilles), Griffin Logue (knee), Colby McKercher (foot), Jy Simpkin (quad)

Suspended: none

Port Adelaide Power

Injured: Lachie Charlson (knee), Hugh Jackson (hip), Tom McCallum (hip flexor), Sam Powell-Pepper (knee), Josh Sinn (collarbone), Ivan Soldo (knee)

Suspended: none

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power Predicted Lineups

North Melbourne

FB: Aidan Corr, Charlie Comben, Luke McDonald

HB: Zac Fisher, Harry Shezeel, Jackson Archer

C: Darcy Tucker, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Liam Shiels

HF: Jaidyn Stephenson, Cameron Zurhaar, Curtis Taylor

FF: Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Zane Duursma

FOL: Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw, Tom Powell

IC: Toby Pink, Charlie Lazzaro, Eddie Ford, Wil Dawson, Bailey Scott

EMG: Hugh Greenwood, Robert Hansen Jr, Dylan Stephens

Port Adelaide Power

FB: Kane Farrell, Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

HB: Miles Bergman, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston

C: Travis Boak, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew

HF: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Todd Marshall, Mitch Georgiades

FF: Zak Butters, Jeremy Finlayson, Willie Rioli

FOL: Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Connor Rozee

IC: Jackson Mead, Jed McEntee, Lachie Jones, Ryan Burton, Jase Burgoyne

EMG: Dante VIsentini, Tom Anastasopoulos, Francis Evans

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power Prediction

Prediction: Port Adelaide by 40 points