North Melbourne vs Collingwood Magpies Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 14, 2024

North Melbourne and Collingwood Magpies trade tackles at the Marvel Stadium on Sunday (June 16) in the AFL Round 14. On paper, the clash should be one-sided, but after securing their first win of the season in the previous round, fans will be eager to see how North Melbourne performs this week.

The Kangaroos beat West Coast in Round 13, ending an 11-match losing streak. They showed flashes of brilliance against the Eagles, recovering after giving up a healthy lead to snatch a deserved victory.

North Melbourne will be high in spirits heading into this clash. However, it has been over a year since they last recorded consecutive wins, making it difficult to foresee an upset against the defending premiers.

Collingwood will enter this clash full of confidence and hunger. The Magpies produced a scintillating King's Birthday victory over Melbourne in the previous round. Despite missing several key players, they handed the Demons a 38-point defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Pies are still short-handed but should easily dominate the Kangaroos. Nick Daicos sustained a knock in the King's Birthday match but has been cleared to feature in this clash.

Collingwood have won their last four meetings with North Melbourne with an average of 22.5 points. Nothing less than a comfortable victory is expected again.

North Melbourne vs Collingwood Magpies Form Guide

North Melbourne Form Guide (LLLLW): The North Melbourne Kangaroos are 18th in the AFL ladder.

Collingwood Magpies Form Guide (WWDLW): The Collingwood Magpies are sixth in the AFL ladder.

North Melbourne vs Collingwood Magpies Team News

North Melbourne

Injured: Callum Coleman-Jones (Achilles), Wil Dawson (Shoulder), Blake Drury (Knee), Griffin Logue (Knee), Josh Goater (Achilles), Colby McKercher (Foot)

Suspended: none

Collingwood Magpies

Injured: Aiden Begg (Knee), Jordan De Goey (Groin), Mason Cox (Concussion/knee), Josh Carmichael (Concussion), Jamie Elliott (Vascular), Dan McStay (Knee), Oscar Steene (Toe), Tom Mitchell (Foot), Ned Long (Calf), Brody Mihocek (Hamstring), Scott Pendlebury (Bicep), Joe Richards (Foot)

Suspended: none

North Melbourne vs Collingwood Magpies Predicted Lineups

North Melbourne

FB: Aidan Corr, Charlie Comben, Kallan Dawson

HB: Zac Fisher, Harry Sheezel, Luke McDonald

C: Darcy Tucker, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Bailey Scott

HF: Tom Powell, Brynn Teakle, Curtis Taylor

FF: Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cameron Zurhaar

FOL: Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Jaidyn Stephenson, Liam Shiels, Toby Pink, Jackson Archer, Eddie Ford

EMG: Riley Hardeman, Will Phillips, Charlie Lazzaro

Collingwood Magpies

FB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Charlie Dean

HB: Isaac Quaynor, Steele Sidebottom, John Noble

C: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Finlay Macrae, Josh Daicos

HF: Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Nathan Kreuger

FF: Beau McCreery, Patrick Lipinski, Jeremy Howe

FOL: Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Nick Daicos

I/C: Billy Frampton, Tew Jiath, Lachlan Sullivan, Harvey Harrison, Reef McInnes

EMG: Edward Allan, Ash Johnson, Jack Bytel

North Melbourne vs Collingwood Magpies Prediction

Prediction: Collingwood to win by 36 points