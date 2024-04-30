Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as the Adelaide Crows host Port Adelaide Power at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. This exciting matchup will revive one of the most iconic rivalries in the AFL.

The Crows and Adelaide Power are long-time rivals that compete with ferocious intensity. Port have won three of their last five games, holding a slight edge in the showdown.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Power will look to add another win and assert themselves as the superior side in the fixture. With a strong record this season, the Power will enter the game with confidence, certain that they have what it takes to hand the Crows another defeat.

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Head-to-Head Record

Port Adelaide have won their last 3 matches at Adelaide Oval

The Crows have been winless in 2024

The Power are ranked top-two in the AFL for Inside 50’s, Tackles Inside 50 and Marks Inside 50

The Crows take 30% less marks inside 50 than Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Match Details

Match: Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows

Date: May 2, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 pm AEST

Venue: Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Preview

This season, the Crows have had three wins in seven games. Though their results have been inconsistent, they’ve been in remarkable form, never going down without a fight.

They got a win over Carlton, a club that has had a superb season. Although they lost to Essendon in round 6, they bounced back against the North Melbourne Kangaroos, winning 20.18 (138) - 12.9 (81).

Port Adelaide, meanwhile, have had a strong season, winning five matches and only falling short to Melbourne and most recently, Collingwood, in what were close matches.

Considering the recent form for both sides, Port Adelaide seems to have the edge. Nevertheless, it would be a mistake to look past the Crows who have been very strong this season.

Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee will likely miss Thursday's match due to a hamstring injury. Despite this disadvantage, Port Adelaide’s form is still superior to the Crows’. The Crows have been spiraling all season. Port has had better control and movement with the ball and will likely take control of this game.

Given the performances from both sides this season, it seems illogical to imagine Port losing this match. Their powerful midfield and dangerous forward line will be a serious threat to the Crows.

Adelaide will need to pull a rabbit out of a hat to stop Port. This match is shaping up to be another dominant performance for Port against the Crows.

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Odds



Port Adelaide Adelaide Crows Bet365 $1,50 $2.60 Sportsbet $1.52 $2.55 Ladbrokes $1.51 $2.58 TAB $1.50 $2.60 BetEasy $1.52 $2.55

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Prediction

Prediction: Port Adelaide Power to win by 21 points.

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows Betting Tips

Port Adelaide Power -15.5: $1.90

Adelaide Crows +15.5: $1.90

Over/Under:

Over 170.5 points: $1.85

Under 170.5 points: $1.95

Margin Betting:

Port Adelaide Power 1-39: $2.20

Adelaide Crows 1-39: $3.50

Port Adelaide Power 40+: $4.50

Adelaide Crows 40+: $6.50

First Goalscorer:

Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide Power): $7.00

Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows): $8.00

Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide Power): $10.00

Riley Thilthorpe (Adelaide Crows): $12.00

Most Disposals:

Travis Boak (Port Adelaide Power): $4.50

Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide Power): $5.50

Rory Sloane (Adelaide Crows): $6.00

Matt Crouch (Adelaide Crows): $7.00