Richmond Tigers 42-85 Melbourne Demons: 5 hits and flops from the AFL 2024 Round 7 clash 

Melbourne Demons produced a fine performance to defeat Richmond Tigers 85-42 in the annual Anzac Day eve clash on Wednesday, April 24.

The Demons took charge of the match by scoring the first goal through forward Jacob van Royeen. A second goal by Baley Fritsch and three behinds gave the Demons a six-point (15-9) lead in the first quarter.

However, the second term was all about Richmond. The Tigers fought back to take the second quarter with two goals, two rushed behinds and a behind, going ahead by a point (24-23) at halftime.

The Demons returned all guns blazing in the third quarter, delivering a dominant display to lead 55-32. They kicked the first four goals of the quarter and went on a 26-0 run in the first 18 minutes. Maurice Rioli got the Tigers’ only goal in the quarter to reduce the deficit to 24 points.

The win was wrapped up with another commanding performance from Melbourne in the last quarter (30-10) as they recorded a fourth straight Anzac Day eve victory over Richmond.

Here are the five hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Max Gawn (Melbourne Demons)

Melbourne Demons captain Max Gawn won the Frank 'Checker' Hughes Medal for best player on the ground after leading his team to another victory over Richmond. The veteran Demons ruckman had 23 disposals, ten marks and a goal from ten kicks.

#4 Flop - Marlion Pickett (Richmond Tigers)

Richmond's Marlion Pickett had a pretty poor game. The Richmond midfielder produced only one behind in the game, doing little to help his team in attacking positions. His significant moment in the tie was a punch to the gut of Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in the first quarter.

A two-time premiership player, more was expected from Pickett in a game of this magnitude.

#3 Hit - Maurice Rioil (Richmond Tigers)

The 21-year-old small forward was the best player for his side despite the defeat. He led the attack with two goals and two behinds. He also produced seven marks, four handballs and 14 disposals in the 43-point loss at the MCG.

#2 Flop - Caleb Winsdor (Melbourne Demons)

The Melbourne midfielder had a relatively average game and was replaced by Bill Laurie in the fourth quarter. Laurie went on to kick two goals in the last 30 minutes, while Winsdor managed just one goal, three marks and five handballs.

#1 Hit - Daniel Turner (Melbourne Demons)

The 22-year-old was the spearhead of Melbourne's third-quarter resurgence, kicking two goals in five minutes. Playing in just his fourth AFL game, Turner kicked the first three goals of his career and led his team's scoring charts on the night. He also added eight marks, one behind and 13 disposals off the substitutes bench.