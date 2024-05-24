Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers: Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 11, 2024

The Richmond Tigers will face the Essendon Bombers this Saturday (May 25) at the MCG in Round 11 of the AFL. Essendon have found recurring success this season and have been unbeaten in their last six games, making them the overwhelming favorites to win.

The single dent to their recent form would be their ANZAC Day 85-85 draw with the Collingwood Magpies, which most would agree is far better than a loss. This Saturday, they can expect to add another win to their kitty as they face the Tigers, who just can’t seem to catch a lucky break.

Speaking of Richmond, the Tigers have had almost no success this season, save a single win against the North Melbourne Kangaroos, a team that is still winless this far into the season.

This matchup thus makes no sense on paper. It is such a mismatch that an upset is inconceivable. Even when you consider the potential additions to their lineup heading into this match, specifically Dylan Grimes and Liam Baker, there just doesn’t seem to be any hope for the Tigers.

Their last game against the Brisbane Lions showed their worst performance this season as they lost by a whopping 119 points in a 163-44 loss. We imagined that they would bounce back after their humiliating 91-point loss to the Bulldogs in Round 9, but they went on to be inflicted even further humiliation.

On the other hand, the Essendon Bombers have enjoyed an incredible six-game run and are currently in second place in the league, right behind the Sydney Swans.

This should be an easy game for the Bombers. They’ll win by a good margin and keep the Tigers out of the winner’s circle for another round.

Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers Head-to-Head

Richmond Tigers Form Guide: (LLLLL) The Richmond Tigers are ranked 17th on the AFL Ladder.

Essendon Bombers Form Guide: (WDWWW) The Essendon Bombers are ranked second on the AFL Ladder.

Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers Team News

Richmond Tigers

Injured: Liam Baker (soreness), Sam Banks (concussion), Jacob Bauer (quad), Seth Campbell (knee), Judson Clarke (ACL), Mate Colina (back), Liam Fawcett (back), Josh Gibcus (ACL), Jack Graham (hamstring), Dylan Grimes (back), Jacob Hopper (hamstring), Tom Lynch (hamstring), Rhyan Mansell (concussion), Sam Naismith (ACL), Maurice Rioli jnr (ankle), Jack Ross (foot), Tim Taranto (wrist), James Trezise (concussion)

Suspended: none

Essendon Bombers

Injured: Kaine Baldwin (foot), Sam Draper (knee), Sam Durham (ankle), Xavier Duursma (quad), Jaiden Hunter (knee), Harry Jones (suspension), Darcy Parish (calf), Will Setterfield (knee)

Suspended: none

Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers Predicted Lineup

Richmond Tigers Predicted Lineup

FB: Ben Miller, Nathan Broad, Jayden Short

HB: Nick Vlastuin, Tom Brown, Daniel Rioli

C: Hugo Ralphsmith, Liam Baker, Kamdyn McIntosh

HF: Marlion Pickett, Shai Bolton, Tyler Sonsie

FF: Mykelti Lefau, Dustin Martin, Noah Balta

FOL: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Thomson Dow

IC: Seth Campbell, Steely Green, Kane McAuliffe, Samson Ryan, Noah Cumberland

EMG: Kaleb Smith, Sam Banks, Tylar Young

Essendon Bombers Predicted Lineup:

FB: Jordan Ridley, Ben McKay, Jayden Laverde

HB: Nic Martin, Mason Redman, Andrew McGrath

C: Dyson Heppell, Sam Durham, Jake Kelly

HF: Jade Gresham, Nate Caddy, Archie Perkins

FF: Jake Stringer, Peter Wright, Kyle Langford

FOL: Todd Goldstein, Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett

IC: Elijah Tsatas, Nik Cox, Nick Hind, Alwyn Davey jnr, Matt Guelfi

EMG: Archie Roberts, Nick Bryan, Jye Menzie

Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers Prediction

Prediction: Essendon by 42 points