St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 13, 2024

St Kilda Saints and the Gold Coast Suns are set to square off at Marvel Stadium this Saturday, June 8, in the AFL Round 13. Both sides won their previous rounds and will look to maintain the momentum.

The hosts defeated West Coast 82-62 in Round 12, ending a three-game losing streak. St Kilda have been inconsistent and it reflects in their form. They have failed to register consecutive wins and will hope to do so for the first time on Saturday.

Gold Coast produced top-eight quality last week by ending Essendon Bombers' unbeaten run in a 91-80 thriller. The Suns have been dominant at home, but their form away from home has been abysmal. They have not won a game on the road this term, but a matchup against the inconsistent Saints presents an opportunity to end the jinx.

Last term, the Suns snapped an eight-match losing streak against the Saints. They have the superior firepower to take down the Saints only if they bring their best on the matchday.

The clash could go either way, but St Kilda's home record in previous meetings between the two sides and Gold Coast's poor away-from-home record puts the Saints slightly ahead as the favorites.

St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns Form Guide

St Kilda Saints Form Guide (WLLLW): St. Kilda Saints are 15th in the AFL ladder.

Gold Coast Suns Form Guide (LWWLW): The Gold Coast Suns are eighth in the AFL ladder.

St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns Team News

St Kilda Saints

Injured: Liam Stocker (Abdomen), Max King (Knee), James Van Es (Ankle), Jack Hayes (Knee), Isaac Keeler (Knee)

Suspended: none

Gold Coast Suns

Injured: Jarrod Witts (Hamstring), Lachie Weller (Knee), Lloyd Johnston (Illness), Oskar Faulkhead (Ankle)

Suspended: Will Powell

St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns Predicted Lineups

St Kilda Saints

FB: Callum Wilkie, Dougal Howard, Josh Battle

HB: Jack Sinclair, Jimmy Webster, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

C: Bradley Hill, Marcus Windhanger, Mason Wood

HF: Liam Henry, Darcy Wilson, Mitch Owens

FF: Jack Higgins, Max King, Anthony Caminiti

FOL: Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Paddy Dow

I/C: Tim Membrey, Hunter Clark, Sebastian Ross, Riley Bonner, Dan Butler

EMG: Tom Campbell, Arie Schoenmaker, Brad Crouch

Gold Coast Suns

FB: Sam Collins, Charlie Ballard, Mac Andrew

HB: Sam Flanders, Alex Sexton, Bodhi Uwland

C: Brayden Fiorini, Touk Miller, Sam Clohesy

HF: Jack Lukosius, Ben Ainsworth, Bailey Humphrey

FF: Ben King, Ben Long, Jed Walter

FOL: Noah Anderson, Ned Moyle, Matt Rowell

I/C: Nick Holman, Thomas Berry, David Swallow, Will Graham, Joel Jeffrey

EMG: Alex Davies, Darcy Macpherson, Sean Lemmens

St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns Prediction

Prediction: St Kilda Saints to win by 40 points