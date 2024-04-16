St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Prediction and & Betting Tips: AFL Round 6 2024

Round 6 of 2024’s AFL season kicks off on Thursday night with an anticipated match between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs. With fans still wearing the thrill from the chaos of round 5, the Saints vs the Dogs promises to be an exciting start to an action-packed weekend of footy.

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head Record

The Saints have won three of the previous five meetings against the Dogs.

The home side has won five of their previous six matches

Seb Ross has had 20+ disposals in four of his previous five matches

Josh Battle has had 15+ disposals in his last six matches

Bailey Williams has had 15+ disposals in every game this season

Aaron Naughton has had 15+ disposals in his last three matches

Jack Steele has had 25+ disposals in his previous six matches

Jack Higgins has kicked at least one goal in 14 of the last 16 matches

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Match Details

Match: St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 pm (AEST)

Location: Marvel Stadium

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Preview

With the Saints coming off a close, one-point, loss against the Giants, they will be looking to get back on the winning trail by securing a clear victory over the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will want to do the same, especially after their recent loss to Essendon. Questions have been raised concerning their poor form in their last two matches and fans are wondering if their below-standard performances confirm that the club is indeed headed downhill. Doubts have also been raised about the ability of the team's long-time coach Luke Beveridge.

This game presents a unique opportunity for both teams to prove to their fans that they’re still elite. With both starting the season 2-3, neither side can afford to lose. One thing is certain, both clubs will try to bring their best to this contest.

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Odds



St Kilda Western Bulldogs Sportsbet $1.71 $2.14 Bet365 $1.71 $2.05 Ladbrokes $1.73 $2.10 TAB $1.80 $2 Betr $1.77 $2.02

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Prediction

St Kilda are the obvious favorites. Besides being one of the best defensive teams in the AFL, their recurring wins against the Dogs suggest that they have what it takes to take out the opposing team. However, the uncertainty of Max King’s presence could prove significant in determining the outcome of the match.

Coming off two back-to-back losses, what the Bulldogs lack in morale can be made up with desperation and a drive to win, however going up against the Saints, a team they have a tendency to lose to might weaken their will.

The Bulldogs have given no indication that they will be able to get through the Saints defensive structure. This will prove to be a problem for their midfield and forwards and could ultimately cost them the match. The likely outcome of this contest is a clear victory and a much-needed comeback for the Saints.

Prediction: St Kilda by 27 points

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs Betting Tips

St Kilda H2H | $1.75

Seb Ross 20+ Disposals | $1.34

Josh Battle 15+ Disposals | $1.27

Bailey Williams 15+ Disposals | $1.38

Aaron Naughton 15+ Disposals | $2.25

Jack Steele 25+ Disposals | $1.49

Jack Higgins Anytime Goalkicker | $1.13

SGM = $15.75

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback