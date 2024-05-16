Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 10 2024 

The most anticipated match of round 10 will take place on Friday night between the No. 1 Sydney Swans and the No. 7 Carlton Blues. The two AFL heavyweights will deliver what promises to be an exciting game, with Carlton stepping up against the Swans who seem unstoppable.

Sydney has lost just one match this season and easily have the best form in the league. They are coming off a convincing win over the Fremantle Dockers in their last game. Although Carlton are two spots above the Dockers on the AFL Ladder, the Blues are not slouches.

Carlton got past the Melbourne Demons who have been the most terrifying team to face this season. Although they almost blew their lead in the second half, they still walked away with the victory, a solid feat against a force like Melbourne. This time, the Blues will have more to worry about and can’t hope for a one-point victory against the Swans.

Carlton have won and lost a number of close games this season, the most thrilling being against Collingwood, which ended in a 12.7 (79) - 12.13 (85) win for the Magpies. Their inability to consistently play well through the course of a match could be costly against a team like Sydney.

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues Head-to-Head

Sydney Swans Form Guide: (WWWWW) Sydney is ranked No. 1 in the AFL ladder.

Carlton Blues Form Guide: (LWLLW) Carlton is ranked No. 7 in the AFL ladder.

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues Team News

Sydney Swans

Injured: Harry Arnold (back), Will Edwards (leg), Lachlan McAndrew (concussion), Tom McMartin (concussion), Callum Mills (shoulder/calf), Sam Reid (foot), Angus Sheldrick (concussion), Corey Warner (ankle)

Suspended: None

Carlton Blues

Injured

Matt Carroll (groin), Adam Cerra (hamstring), Matt Cottrell (foot), David Cuningham (calf), Sam Docherty (knee), Sam Durdin (concussion), Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Jesse Motlop (hamstring), Hudson O’Keefe (hamstring), Marc Pittonet (finger), Adam Saad (hamstring), Jack Silvagni (knee), Zac Williams (glute)

Suspended: None

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues Predicted Lineup

Sydney Swans Lineup: T. Adams, J. Amartey, N. Blakey, B. Campbell, C. Cleary, H. Cunningham, O. Florent, R. Fox, A. Francis, B. Grundy, E. Gulden, J. Hamling, W. Hayward, I. Heeney, J. Jordan, J. Konstanty, P. Ladhams, J. Lloyd, T. McCartin, L. McDonald, J. McInerney, H. McLean, L. Melican, C. Mitchell, T. Papley, L. Parker, D. Rampe, M. Roberts, J. Rowbottom, A. Sheldrick, C. Warner, C. Warner, S. Wicks

Carlton Blues Lineup: B. Acres, J. Binns, J. Boyd, J. Carroll, A. Cerra, A. Cincotta, M. Cottrell, L. Cowan, P. Cripps, D. Cuninham, C. Curnow, T. De Koning, S. Docherty, C. Durdin, S. Durdin, O. Fantasia, L. Fogarty, G. Hewett, O. Hollands, B. Kemp, M. Kennedy, C. Marchbank, J. Martin. M. McGovern, H. McKay, A. Moir, N. Newman, H. O’Keefe, M. Owies, M. Pittonet, A. Saad, S. Walsh, J. Weitering, Z. Williams, L. Young

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues Prediction

Prediction: Sydney Swans by 23 points