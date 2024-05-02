Fans in awe as Adelaide Crows secure 30-point Showdown victory over arch-rivals Port Adelaide Power

Fans took to social media to react as Adelaide Crows cruised to a resounding 78-48 victory over arch-rivals Port Adelaide Power in round eight of the AFL on Thursday.

The Crows turned in another superb team display as they clinched a 30-point Showdown victory over the Power in front of 52,000 people at the Adelaide Oval. Matthew Nicks’ men got off to a dream start, with 24-year-old Darcy Fogarty kicking the first two goals of the game inside the opening 240 seconds.

With the Crows running away with the result, Port Adelaide Power tried to mount a late comeback, with Jason Horne-Francis scoring two late goals to reduce the deficit.

However, Matthew Nicks’ side netted the final three goals to squash any hopes of a Power comeback and secure a resounding 78-48 victory at Adelaide Oval. Jake Soligo was named Showdown medalist of the match, with 27 disposals, four clearances and ten tackles. Izak Rankine was also a standout performer at the Adelaide Oval as he kicked three goals and set up two more.

Fans took to X to express their excitement, with one saying:

Expand Tweet

Another fan noted:

Expand Tweet

A third fan said:

Expand Tweet

One fan said:

Expand Tweet

Yet another fan noted:

Expand Tweet

Yet another stated that:

Expand Tweet

Adelaide Crows find their feet after slow start to the season

Izak Rankine of the Crows celebrates scoring against Port Adelaide

After stumbling into the new campaign, Adelaide Crows appears to have hit their stride in recent weeks and will look to to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Nicks’ men lost their opening four matches, suffering a 60-54 opening-day defeat at the hands of the Suns, before losing their subsequent three games against Geelong Cats, Fremantle Dockers and Melbourne Demons respectively.

However, the Crows have turned a corner in recent weeks, winning all but one of their last four matches — with a narrow 78-75 loss to Essendon Bombers on April 13 being the exception.

Next up for Adelaide Crows is a mouth-watering clash with Brisbane Lions at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.