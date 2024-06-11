Top 5 greatest players in Richmond Tigers history

The Richmond Tigers have had countless players grace the field, but only a few stand out as the true legends of the club. In this listicle, we celebrate the five greatest players in Richmond Tigers' history. These players not only dazzled with their skills but also left a mark on the club’s legacy. Join us as we revisit the careers and achievements of the Tigers' most iconic figures.

5 greatest players in Richmond Tigers' history

5. Geoff Raines (1976-1982) | 134 games, 55 goals

Geoff Raines was one of the most creative players in the late '70s and early '80s. A brilliant midfielder, his achievements include: Premiership feature (1980), three Best and Fairest Awards (1978, 1980, 1981), two All-Australians (1980, 1985), Richmond Team of the Century, and Richmond Hall of Fame inductee (2008)

4. Dale Weightman (1978-1993) | 274 games, 344 goals

Dale Weightman debuted for the Tigers in 1978 against Carlton. This time, we would let his stats do the talking. Below are his accomplishments and honors.

Premiership player (1980), Best & Fairest (1986, 1987), Club Captain (1988-92), Victorian Representative Team member, three-time All-Australian(1985, 1986, 1988), Tassie Medal (1985), Simpson Medal (1985), two E J Whitten Medals (1986, 1990), Richmond Tigers Team of the Century, RFC Life Member (1987), and AFL Hall of Fame Member.

3. Francis Bourke (1967-1981) | 300 games, 71 goals

Former leading football journalist Mike Sheahan, who was contracted by the Richmond Football Club to list the club’s greatest, said of Francis Bourke (via Tigerland Archive):

“His unofficial title of St Francis says it all. He was everything a coach could want in a player: brave, tough, versatile, remarkably consistent, loyal...and not a moment's trouble during his 15 seasons.”

Bourke’s accomplishments include five premierships (1967, 1969, 1973, 1974, 1980), Best and Fairest (1970), Richmond Captain (1976 – 1977), Richmond Senior Coach (1982 – 1983), Richmond Tigers Life Membership (1976), RFC Team of the Century, AFL Team of the Century, AFL Hall of Fame Inductee (2002), Richmond 'Immortal' (2004), and AFL Life Membership.

2. Royce Hart (1967-1977) | 187 games, 369 goals

From his audacious debut in '67 to his captaincy reign, where he steered Richmond to four premierships, Royce Hart's impact was seismic.

At the age of 19, Hart made his VFL debut for the Tigers and kicked three goals against Essendon at the MCG in Round One of the 1967 season. It soon became apparent to all that the Tigers had secured one of the game’s great bargains.

Even amid knee troubles, he remained a towering figure. His achievements include four premierships (1967, 1969, 1973, 1974), Richmond Best and Fairest (1969, 1972), Richmond leading goalkicker (1967, 1971), Club Captain (1972-75), 1969 All Australian, and a Michael Roach Medal (1967, 1971), Richmond and Tasmania ‘Teams of the Century,’ and Legend in the AFL Hall of Fame Member of the AFL.

Royce Hart is one of 25 legends of the game after his inaugural induction into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

1. Kevin Bartlett: (1965-1983) | 403 games, 778 goals

Kevin Bartlett wasn't just a player for the Tigers; he was a pivotal figure in the club for nearly two decades of his career which began with a debut in 1965 against St Kilda. With 403 games and 778 goals under his belt, his legacy is etched into the depths of the game of footy. What set him apart? His uncanny ability to evade tackles and find the net with precision, earning him the moniker 'Hungry.'

Bartlett achieved almost every honor in VFL but never quite got to winning a Brownlow Medal.

A five-time Richmond Best and Fairest (1967, 1968, 1973, 1974, and 1977), he got the team’s goal kicking four times, with 47 goals in 1974, 42 in 1975, 55 in 1977, and 37 in 1983. He also served as team captain in 1979.

Bartlett was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1981, Inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1996, named to the Richmond Football Club team of the Century (1999 ), elevated to legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2000, inducted into the Richmond Tigers Hall of Fame in 2002, and elevated to Immortal status in the Richmond Tigers Hall of Fame in 2004. In the 1980 Grand Final, he soared, scoring seven goals, and copped a Norm Smith medal.