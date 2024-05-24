Top 5 greatest players in Sydney Swans history

The club's history dates as far back as the 19th century. Founded on June 19, 1874, the Sydney Swans, whose home is now the Sydney Cricket Ground, began as South Melbourne Football club and have since made an immense contribution to the Australian Football League, from as far back as the VFL era.

The Bloods, as they are often called, are one of the most beloved teams in the AFL, and have a history filled with incredible players and unforgettable moments. From comebacks to legendary goals, the Swans have a legacy rich with talent.

We are diving into the careers of the top five most iconic Swans players of all time, celebrating not just their skills on the field, but their leadership, dedication, and all-round contribution to the club’s reputation.

5 greatest players in Sydney Swans history

5. Barry Hall (2002-2009)

Sydney Swans Photo Session

Before delving into his career, a glance at the proof of his awesomeness, below are some of his accomplishments: Club’s Best and Fairest (2004), four-time All-Australian (2004, 2005, 2006 and 2010), seven-time leading goalkicker (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008), and premiership player (2005).

Barry Hall, at full flight, was an unforgettable experience for all who had the honours of bearing witness. The forward displayed an immaculate blend of skill and strength in each of the 162 games he played for the Swans, kicking 467 career goals.

Hall debuted with the Swans in the 2002 season, after which he led the club's goal kicking in every season up until his exit in 2009. Hall performed a remarkable role in bridging the connection between each generational spearhead, captaining the Swans to their historic 2005 Grand Final premiership victory, their first since 1933.

4. Luke Parker (2011-Present)

AFL Rd 21 - GWS v Sydney

Luke Parker continues to make waves in the AFL with an ever-growing resumé of accomplishments. He made his debut with the Swans in the 2011 season, following his draft as Pick 2 in the previous season.

To his name, Parker has a premiership medal (2012), an All Australian selection (2016), three Bob Skilton medals (2014, 2017, 2021), among captaining the Swans from 2019 to 2023, following his leadership in his role as co-captain at the young age of 22 (2015) .

One of the league’s elite midfielders, he is a versatile talent, also possessing strong marking skills which set him as a threat at the front lines. Parker has played 283 games, averaging 23.5 disposals per game.

3. Josh P. Kennedy (2010-2022)

AFL Rd 22 - Sydney v Collingwood

Traded to the Swans by Hawthorn in the 2009 AFL draft, Kennedy gladly accepted the new club, given that the Hawks did not allow him full grounds to explore his talent, owing to the fact that their team was already saturated with players like him. The 189cm midfielder came in hard and eager to make an impact on his new team, which he did, just as his grandfather John Sr. did at Hawthorn in his time.

His achievements include three clubs Best and Fairest (2012, 2015, 2016), three All-Australian features (2012, 2014 and 2016), a premiership (2012), 146 Brownlow votes, and serving as captain from 2017 to 2021.

2.Bob Skilton (1956-1971)

Sydney Swans Training Session

Bob Skilton is the epitome of the Sydney Swans’ spirit.

Known for his on-field tenacity, skill, and integrity, he was a star in some of the Swans’ darkest years.

Skilton achieved a lot in his 15-year career, including kicking 412 goals in 237 games. He won the Best & Fairest award nine times (1958, 1959, 1961-1965, 1967, 1968) and led the club’s goal-kicking in 1959, 1962, and 1963. A triple Brownlow Medalist (1959, 1963, 1968), he served as captain from 1961 to 1968 and 1970-1971, and as captain-coach in 1965-1966.

Skilton was named the captain of the Swans Team of the Century and is an AFL Hall of Fame legend. His legacy is set in bronze in the form of a statue at the Lake Oval.

1. Adam Goodes (2000-2015)

AFL Rd 21 - GWS Giants v Sydney Swans

Adam Goodes, one of the greatest AFL players in recent times, played for the Swans for 16 years, kicking 464 goals in his 372 career games.

Goodes is a dual Brownlow Medalist (2003, 2006), two-time premiership player (2005, 2012), and four-time All Australian (2003, 2006, 2009, 2011). He also won the club's Best & Fairest three times in the years 2003, 2006, and 2011, and was the leading goalkicker in three consecutive seasons (2009, 2010, 2011).

Beyond his football achievements, he made an immense impact off the field as the Australian of the Year in 2014 for his work against racism and with Indigenous youth.