The West Coast Eagles have had some absolute legends don the blue and gold guernsey, making it tough to narrow down the top five greatest players in the club’s history. From incredible midfield maestros to boulder-defenders and sleek forwards, these players have not only set records but contributed greatly to the club’s 35 years of existence.

Let’s dive into the stories of these five footy icons. Whether you’re a die-hard Eagles supporter or just love the game, get ready to relive some epic moments and celebrate the best of the best.

Top 5 greatest players in West Coast Eagles' history

5. Peter Matera (1990-2002)

AFL Media Announcement at Optus Stadium

Wagin born Peter Matera, fondly known as "Roo," is arguably one of the best to ever have donned the Eagles guernsey.

Trending

His 253 games for the Eagles were filled with remarkable moments, but his performance in the 1992 Grand Final is the most memorable. Matera’s dazzling five-goal effort from the wing not only helped secure West Coast’s historic first premiership but also earned him a Norm Smith Medal.

Matera was one of three brothers; himself, Wally and Philip, who came into the league via South Fremantle.

Known for his speed and relentless drive, Matera was a fan favorite, racking up numerous accolades, including All Australian honors five times and being runner-up for the Brownlow Medal twice.

Though newer stars like Ben Cousins and Chris Judd have also made their mark, Matera's legacy as a dynamic game-changer remains unforgettable. His ability to turn defense into attack, especially from the half-back line in his later years, kept spectators mesmerised.

4. Dean Cox (2001-2014)

AFL Rd 14 - Carlton v West Coast

Dean Cox's name inevitably springs to mind when one thinks about West Coast’s greats. Drafted with the pick 28 in the 2000 Rookie Draft, Cox's development in the league was swift.

After debuting in 2002 against Sydney, Cox quickly cemented his reputation as a formidable ruckman. Some honours which he won during his AFL career include him being a premiership player in 2006, six-time All-Australian (four consecutively from 2005 to 2008), and the Club Champion in 2008, runner-up Club Champion (2012), Best Clubman 2006, and Vice-captain (2008, 2009).

He ended his career in 2014 with 290 games and 169 goals under his belt, a club record.

3. Glen Jakovich (1991-2004)

AFL Rd 14 - West Coast v Geelong

Glen Jakovich was a key player of the West Coast Eagles' defense in his time.

Recruited from South Fremantle, Jakovich made his debut in 1991 and quickly became a fan favorite, winning the Rookie of the Year award in the same. He made quite the impact at his center half-back position.

His list of accolades include: Premiership player (1992 and 1994), being a four-time Club Champion (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000), two-time All Australian (1994, 1995). Jakovich's impact on the team was immediate and lasting, cementing his place among the Eagles' greatest.

2. Josh Kennedy (2008-2022)

AFL Rd 21 - West Coast v Adelaide

Josh Kennedy, is the bearded legend who kept West Coast’s forward lines ablaze for years. One of the club’s consistent goalkickers, he booted 712 goals in his 14 seasons, winning the club’s goal kicking award eight times (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2022) But he's not just a goal machine.

Kennedy has been an icon to many, and a vice captain and mentor to young guns like Oscar Allen. His honours in the league include: three All-Australian nods (2015, 2016, 2017), two Coleman Medals (2015, 2016), three Glendinning–Allan Medals (2016, 2017, 2020) and being the Eagles' all-time leading goalkicker.

1. Chris Judd (2002-2007)

Melbourne Racing

Debuting in 2002 against Collingwood, Chris Judd would go on to make a name for himself. By the end of his first season, he snagged both the AFL Players Association and Coaches Association Rookie of the Year awards.

Judd's remarkable talent saw him win a Brownlow Medal (2004). His accomplishments don’t end there. He was a two-time All-Australian (2004, 2006) and dual Club Champion (2004, 2006).

Judd led the Eagles to a premiership win in 2006 and was named the AFL Players Association MVP in the same. His successful captaincy tenure in 2006 and 2007, and his consistency in delivering excellent performances in high-stakes games, solidified his legacy as one of the greatest players in West Coast Eagles history, setting him at the top of our list.