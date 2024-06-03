Top 5 oldest debutants in AFL history ft. Marlion Pickett

In the league's earlier years, it was unlikely to see debutants who were past the usual age (under 20) play their first AFL game for prospective teams . In recent times, however, clubs look to be more willing to take a chance on older players.

The biggest spike in mature-aged debutants hitting remarkable numbers came in the expansion years 2011 and 2012, where a total of 25 players debuted at ages over 24.

Below, we take a look at the careers of the oldest players introduced into the game throughout AFL history.

5 oldest debutants in AFL history

5.Lachlan Sullivan (Age 26, Collingwood)

AFL Rd 8 - Carlton v Collingwood

A recent addition to the Magpies, Sullivan earned his first opportunity on an AFL list through a Supplemental Selection Period (SSP). The 'older' debutant acquired a place within the club's ranks just before the 2024 season commenced.

Trending

Prior to his AFL career, the midfielder had played local footy and in the VFL’s Port Melbourne and Footscray teams, where he won a good number of Best and Fairest Awards, piquing the interest of the league.

At 26 years old, and months after his debut, Sullivan looks to be making an impact on the league with all that he has. So far, he has played two AFL games and scored two goals.

4. Shaun Mannagh (Age 26, Geelong Cats)

VFL Grand Final - Gold Coast v Werribee

One of the younger members on this list, Geelong forward Shaun Mannagh debuted at the age of 26 in 2024, after a late year debut in 2023.

This mature debutant joined Geelong from Werribee. Due to his brilliant six-goal performance at the 2023 VFL Grand Final, he was a target for many clubs, but Geelong selected him first in the second round of the AFL Draft.

In the match, he made 28 disposals and won the Norm Goss Medal as best afield even though his was not the winning side. For three years prior, Mannagh played with Richmond’s VFL program.

3. Marlion Pickett (Age 27, Richmond)

Melbourne v Richmond - AFL Practice Match

One of the most famous success tales of maturely enrolled debutants is his and rightfully so. With the complexities of Pickett’s history, the stunts he has pulled in the league are rather impressive.

His was a troubled childhood, including various jail terms (where he played football with a prison team). Upon his last release, his life looked upward as he worked towards joining South Fremantle in the WAFL, where he became one of the VFL’s best players of his time.

After grabbing the attention of the AFL late in 2018, Richmond took him in the 2019 Mid-Season Draft. He debuted in the Grand Final the same year. Pickett kicked a memorable goal in the season decider and landed a second flag in the following season.

2.James Podsiadly (Age 28, Essendon)

VIS v SA Interstate Game

Podsiadly was drafted by Essendon in the 1999 AFL Rookie Draft alongside pick 58. After 19 games with the VFL club’s reserves team, he was delisted. In 2001, he was drafted by Colllingwood. He spent seven seasons at the VFL level before an outstanding year secured him a spot as a senior with Geelong in 2009 at the age of 28.

Playing as a senior debutant with the Cats, Podsiadly performed impeccably, getting 13 votes for the Brownlow award in his very first season, and played in the premiership side in 2011. He ended his career in Adelaide in 2014 with 104 AFL games and 195 goals.

1.Charlie Hardy (34 years, 1921)

VFL Rd 18 - Williamstown v Essendon

Topping the list as the oldest ever VFL/AFL debutant stands Charlie Hardy. He made his senior VFL debut in Round 10 in the 1921 season for North Melbourne’s VFA team at 34 years of age.

Hardy played for the Essendon Bombers from 1921 to 1925, amassing a total of 21 goals in 36 games, and participated in two premierships (1923, 1924). Hardy retired at the age of 38 after the 1925 VFL season. Three years later, he began his coaching career.