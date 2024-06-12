This AFL statistic is usually dominated by midfielders. Disposals are controlled movements of the ball by players either by kicking or handballs to teammates. It is essential for creating scoring opportunities and advancing the ball. Midfielders are recognized more for disposals because they get the ball more and bridge the defense and attack.

Top 5 players with the most career disposals in AFL history ft. Gary Ablett Jr.

#5 Gary Ablett Jr.

Gary Ablett Jr. after receiving his life membership

Ablett Jr. makes this list with 8896 disposals in 357 games. He was drafted under the AFL's father-son rule in the 2001 National Draft. He won two premierships in his time at Geelong.

He ranked first at the club for tackles (77) and inside 50s (89), as well as second for hard-ball gets (65) in the 2003 season in his first full season playing senior footy. He finished the 2004 season first within the club for total tackles (93), and was awarded the club's Best Team and Most Constructive Player award at the end of the season.

He was a very important player in Geelong’s 2007 minor premiership win. He gathered 19 disposals, one goal, and an equal game-high eight tackles in their grand final victory against Port Adelaide.

In 2009 against Adelaide, in what was his 150th game, Ablett tied Nathan Buckley's then-record of 46 disposals in a game. He also set a new record for most handpasses in a game (33). He reached 40 or more disposals in a game a record six times throughout the season, and 30 or more disposals 15 times.

At the end of the 2009 season, he recorded career-high totals in disposals (756), marks (106) and goals (44).

He joined the Gold Coast Suns who were just admitted to the VFL in 2011 and was made the team's inaugural captain. Though they were Wooden Spoon winners, he still recorded career-highs in tackles (119) and clearances (133) and was named captain in the 2011 All-Australian team.

After struggling with injuries and off-field behavior issues, he requested to be traded back to Geelong and he was traded back in 2017. He played his final game in the 2020 Grand Final loss to Richmond.

#4 Kevin Bartlett

Tigers legend Kevin Bartlett, Shane Edwards of the Tigers, Tigers legend Francis Bourke and Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers pose for a photograph under the Jack Dyer statue

Bartlett was the first VFL/AFL player to have reached the 400-game milestone. He did this as a Richmond player. He was at Richmond from 1965-1983. He was a key figure in Richmond's golden era.

He played in five premiership teams and won five Jack Dyer Medals, best and fairest, equalling Jack Dyer's tally and won a Norm Smith medal in 1980. He makes this list with 9151 disposals in his time with the Tigers.

#3 Brent Harvey

Brent Harvey of the Kangaroos is congratulated by his children Lacie Harvey, Cooper Harvey and Hudson Harvey as he leaves the field

Harvey makes this list with his 9213 career disposals. He also holds the record for most matches played by an individual in VFL/AFL history, breaking Michael Tuck's previous record in 2016 with a total of 432 games played. He played for North Melbourne between 1996 - 2016 and scored 518 goals.

Harvey was the only North Melbourne player to have played every game at the Manuka Oval during their nine year stay.

He won the premiership once in 1999 and was selected for the All-Australian team four times in his career: 2000, 2005, 2007 and 2008. He received the Syd Barker Medal five times: 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010.

Harvey retired in 2016 and was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility: 2022.

#2 Robert Harvey

Robert Harvey the assistant coach of the Saints talks to the media during a St Kilda Saints AFL training session

Harvey was a St Kilda player between 1988 - 2008. He was known for his running ability and was considered one of the best short passers of 15 to 30 metres in the game. He is St Kilda's record holder for most career games played. He was also the last active player from the VFL era (pre-1990) to retire. He was selected in the All-Australian team eight times between 1992 and 2003.

Harvey recorded 756 disposals in 1997, which, at the time, was the highest single-season tally on record, an average of 30 possessions per game.

He retired as the record holder for most career disposals with 9656 till it was broken by Pendlebury. He played a total of 383 games and kicked 215 goals. He was inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame in 2012.

#1 Scott Pendlebury

Scott Pendlebury of the Magpies celebrates during the 2023 AFL Grand Final

Collingwood drafted Pendlebury in the 2005 AFL Draft with pick five. He debuted in round 10 of the 2006 season against the Brisbane Lions and joined the short list of players to score a goal with their first kick.

In 2010, Pendlebury got a spot in the All-Australian team, won an Anzac Day medal and won the Norm Smith medal when Collingwood won the premiership against St Kilda.

In 2011, he won another Anzac Day medal, the Copeland Trophy - Collingwood's best and fairest - Bob Rose Trophy for being the best Collingwood player in the finals.

He has been nominated for the All-Australian team five more times: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019.

In round 18 of the 2020 season, Pendlebury broke the record for most VFL/AFL games played, as well as most games as captain for Collingwood. In Round 17 of the 2023 season, he broke the VFL/AFL all-time disposal record, surpassing Robert Harvey with 9657.

He currently holds the record for disposals with 10019 disposals in 389 games as of the end of March this year.

