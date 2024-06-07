West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 13, 2024

On Saturday, June 8, the West Coast Eagles will host the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Optus Stadium. 16th-placed West Coast will be favorites when they take on 18th-placed (bottom of the table) North Melbourne.

Both sides have struggled this season, but the Eagles have a better record (3-9). West Coast have one win from their last six matches and will look to bag their fourth win at the expense of the Kangaroos.

A win for the Perth-based club will see them better their record of three victories in 2023. In the last round, the Eagles fell to St Kilda by 14 points despite being ahead by two goals in the fourth quarter. Although they have struggled on the road, Adam Simpson's side have been impressive at the Optus Stadium, as all their victories have been at home.

North Melbourne is still winless and will hope to kickstart the second half of the season with an upset after a bye. To do this, the Kangaroos must bring their A game against the Eagles and be more resolute in defense.

If there is one side North Melbourne can easily pick up points from, it has to be West Coast, as they have shown in the past that on a good day, they can give the Eagles a run for their money

West Coast will be without youngster Harley Reid after he copped a two-match ban for a high-impact tackle on St Kilda's Darcy Wilson. Nevertheless, the Eagles should have enough to soar above the Kangaroos. Additionally, they have emerged victorious in four of the last five meetings between both sides.

North Melbourne have conceded over 100 points in all games. Thus, fans can expect a high-scoring victory for West Coast.

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne Form Guide

West Coast Eagles Form Guide (LLWLL): The West Coast Eagles are 16th in the AFL table.

North Melbourne Form Guide (LLLLL): The North Melbourne Kangaroos are 18th in the AFL table.

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne Team News

West Coast Eagles

Injured: Rhett Bazzo (Groin), Luke Edwards (Concussion), Tim Kelly (Hip), Jake Waterman (Shoulder), Naoh Long (Knee), Jayden Hunt (Toe), Oscar Allen (Knee), Elijah Hewett (Foot)

Suspended: Harley Reid

North Melbourne

Injured: Josh Goater (Achilles), Griffin Logue (Knee), Colby McKercher (Foot), Callum Coleman-Jones (Achilles), Miller Bergman (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne Predicted Lineups

West Coast Eagles

FB: Brady Hough, Tom Barrass, Alex Witherden

HB: Jeremy McGovern, Liam Duggan, Tom Cole

C: Campbell Chesser, Dom Sheed, Andrew Gaff

HF: Jamie Cripps, Jack Petruccelle, Jake Waterman

FF: Liam Ryan, Bailey J. Williams, Jack Darling

FOL: Elliot Yeo, Matt Flynn, Reuben Ginbey

I/C: Jamaine Jones, Harry Edwards, Jack Hutchinson, Jai Culley, Ryan Maric

EMG: Josh Rotham, Loch Rawlinson, Zane Trew

North Melbourne

FB: Aidan Corr, Kallan Dawson, Charlie Comben

HB: Harry Sheezel, Luke McDonald, Zac Fisher

C: Darcy Tucker, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Liam Shiels

HF: Jaidyn Stephenson, Curtis Taylor, Cameron Zurhaar

FF: Nick Larkey, Toby Pink, Paul Curtis

FOL: Jy Simpkin, Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw

I/C: Tom Powell, Wil Dawson, Eddie Ford, Bailey Scott, Jackson Archer

EMG: Zane Duursma, Riley Hardeman, Dylan Stephens

West Coast Eagles vs North Melbourne Prediction

Prediction: West Coast to win by 43 points