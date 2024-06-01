The West Coast Eagles battle the St Kilda Saints on Saturday (May 25) at the Optus Stadium in Roud 11 of the 2024 AFL season. The fixture is poised to be a crunch encounter, as both teams have a similar record and form.

The Eagles, 3-8, are 16th position, while the Saints with a similar win-loss record are 15th. Additionally, both sides have picked up only one victory in their last five outings.

West Coast will be out to bounce back from a shellacking in the previous round. The Eagles suffered a heavy 99-point loss to Adelaide Crows, kicking just five goals in the clash. Meanwhile, St Kilda hasn't fared much better. Last weekend, they lost 100-62 to the Melbourne Demos, making it a hat-trick of losses.

Despite this clash looking like a tight encounter, West Coast will be the slight favorites due to their impressive home form this campaign. The Perth-based club have been near immaculate at the Optus Satdium, winning three of their last four games. Nevrtheless, St Kilda will look to their previous meeting with the Eagles as a source of inspiration for an upset.

The Saints have emerged victorious three times in the last five clashes between both sides since 2020. Saints coach Ross Lyon will look to his forwards Max King and Jack Higgins to deliver again after they combined for five goals in the previous round.

The hosts will hope for a better show from Harley Reid who was kept quiet last week by the Crows, managing just a goal in the heavy loss.

West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda Head-to-Head

West Coast Eagles Form Guide (LLLWL): The West Coast Eagles are 16th in the AFL standings.

St Kilda Form Guide (LWLLL): St Kilda Saints are 15th in the AFL standings.

West Coast Eagles vs St Kilda Team News

West Coast Eagles

Injured: Noah Long (knee), Rhett Bazzo (Groin), Jack Petruccelle (Ankle), Oscar Allen (Knee), Elijah Hewett (Foot), Alex Witherden (Calf)

Suspended: none

St Kilda

Injured: James Van Es (Ankle), Zaine Cordy (Kneel), Jack Hayes (Knee)

Suspended: none

Home Team vs Away Team Predicted Lineups

West Coast Eagles

FB: Thomas Barrass, Thomas Cole, Harry Edwards

HB: Brady Hough, Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern

C: Campbell Chesser, Elliot Yeo, Reuben Ginbey

HF: Jamaine Jones, Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman

FF: Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Bailey J. Williams

FOL: Harley Reid, Zane Trew, Matthew Flynn

EMG: Jack Williams, Jai Culley, Tyrell Dewar

St Kilda

FB: Josh Battle, Callum Wilkie, Dougal Howard

HB: Riley Bonner, Jimmy Webster, N. Wanganeen-Milera

C: Sebastian Ross, Mason Wood, Jack Sinclair

HF: Bradley Hill, Mitchito Owens, Darcy Wilson

FF: Tim Membrey, Anthony Caminiti, Max King

FOL: Paddy Dow, Jack Steele, Rowan Marshall

EMG: Ben Paton, Zak Jones, Tom Campbell

Home Team vs Away Team Prediction

Prediction: West Coast Eagles to win by less than 20 points