Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: AFL Round 13, 2024

The Western Bulldogs face the Brisbane Lions on Friday, June 7, at the Marvel Stadium in the AFL Round 13. The two sides enter this match with similar forms, making it hard to single out an outright winner.

The Dogs have three wins from their last five games, while the Lions have recorded two wins and a draw from their last five outings. In the previous round, Western Bulldogs defeated Collingwood away from home in a huge statement win after losing to Sydney in Round 11.

The victory brought them four points away from the top eight, and a win on Friday could see the Dogs leap into the playoff position.

Trending

Meanwhile, Brisbane will come into this clash well-rested and ready, having not played in the previous round. In Round 11, the Lions were beaten by Hawthorn, ending their three-game unbeaten streak after wins over Richmond and Gold Coast, and a draw with Adelaide.

The Lions have been poor on the road but will be confident of a positive result as the Dogs have also been poor at home. The Western Bulldogs have lost their last four consecutive games at the Marvel Stadium.

However, the home side has come out tops in four of five previous home meetings with Brisbane Lions. This stat, coupled with the confidence boost from the 18-point victory over the Magpies last week, should spur the Dogs to a slim win over their counterparts.

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions Head-to-Head

Western Bulldogs Form Guide (LWWLW): The Western Bulldogs are 11th in the AFL table.

Brisbane Lions Form Guide (LWDWL): The Brisbane Lions are 13th in the AFL table.

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions Team News

Western Bulldogs

Injured: Ryan Gardner (Wrist), Ed Richards (Concussion), Anthony Scott (Concussion), Nick Coffield (Shoulder), Cody Weightman (Elbow), Bailey Smith (ACL), Aaron Naughton (Knee), James Harmes (Hamstring), Laith Vandermeer (Hamstring), Jason Johannisen (Hamstring), Tom Liberatore (Concussion)

Suspended: none

Brisbane Lions

Injured: Tom Doedee (Knee), Darcy Gardiner (Knee), Wil Ashcroft (Knee), Carter Michael (Knee), Lincoln McCarthy (Knee), Keidan Coleman (Knee)

Suspended: none

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions Predicted Lineups

Western Bulldogs

FB: Lachlan Bramble, Liam Jones, James O’Donnell

HB: Taylor Duryea, Alex Keath, Bailey Dale

C: Bailey Williams, Adam Treloar, Joel Freijah

HF: Jack Macrae, Rory Lobb, Riley Garcia

FF: Sam Darcy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Rhylee West

FOL: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Harvey Gallagher

EMG: Luke Cleary, Buku Khamis, Caleb Poulter

Brisbane Lions

FB: Dayne Zorko, R.Lester, Jack Payne

HB: Darcy Wilmot, Harris Andrews, Conor McKenna

C: Jaspa Fletcher, Cam Rayner, Jarrod Berry

HF: Charlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Hugh McCluggage

FF: Kai Lohmann, Joe Daniher, Zac Bailey

FOL: O.McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale

EMG: Jaxon Prior, Darcy Fort, Darragh Joyce

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions Prediction

Prediction: Western Bulldogs win by 15 points