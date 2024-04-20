What was the result of the AFL match between Collingwood Magpies and Port Adelaide Power?

Collingwood Magpies needed to make a statement in their highly anticipated match against Port Adelaide, and they did, winning 123 (17.21) - 81 (12.9). In what was a legendary comeback, the Magpies delivered an incredible performance that led to a shock 72-point turnaround.

Adelaide started the game off strongly, booting eight of the first 11 goals, giving them a dominant 31-point lead in the second term. At that point, most Collingwood fans had given up hope, but just as things looked done for the Magpies, they responded powerfully, showing flashes of their premier-winning form.

The momentum shift led to almost total control for Collingwood in the third term. Although the Power offered the first two goals of the final term, the Pies secured a 42-point win in front of 63,000 cheering fans.

Patrick Lipinski delivered a fine performance, scoring four goals from 18 disposals. Will Hoskin-Elliot also impressed with two majors from 21 touches. Tom Mitchell, Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey swept the coalface, rendering the Adelaide midfield powerless.

Adelaide’s Zak Butters had 31 touches, half of which came in the first quarter. Jason Horne was the star for the Power, with 24 disposals, six inside 50s, five clearances, 13 contested possessions and a goal.

A huge factor that contributed to Adelaide’s loss was their midfield. Connor Rozee, Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis looked untouchable when they flamed Essendon during the Gather Round.

That performance was missing for the Power in this match. They seemed rather lost and were scrambling to make any effect. Their forwards were hindered by the midfield’s lack of possessions. This is a problem they will need to solve as they head into their Friday night clash with the Saints.

The Magpies are back in premier-winning form after defeating the Power

Collingwood’s title defence seemed dead from the start of the season. Their last two matches raised the hopes of fans, but nothing could have been more reassuring than their performance against the Power.

This game was a continuation of a strong recovery for the Magpies, who lost their first three matches of the season. Now, with three straight wins, they have momentum heading into next week’s matchup against the Essendon Bombers.

For now, it’s safe to say that the Magpies are back! This victory was a warning shot to the rest of the league that the premier-winners are back and ready to make a splash.

