Who is Geordie Payne? 18-year-old leading the race for the No.1 pick in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft 

The Tasmania Devils' Geordie Payne is a rising AFL star who has been in the spotlight recently. The budding player is believed to be the number one pick in the mid-season draft of the 2024 season.

In the last three weeks, his average disposals have been around 28, along with seven tackles. Initially, he played as a rebound defender until last season. However, he transitioned to midfielder and has been performing remarkably well this season.

In Round 8, Payne was named the 2024 Coates Talent League Player of the Week after his outstanding performance. He has garnered interest from the AFL and could potentially be North Melbourne's pick in the mid-season draft.

Journalist Sam Edmund weighs on Geordie Payne's selection

On the SEN Breakfast show, Sam Edmund discussed the possibility of Geordie Payne being selected by North Melbourne in the mid-season draft. He praised the young star's aggressive playing style and outstanding performance this season. Speaking of Payne, Edmund said (via SEN.com):

“I don’t often play in this space, but I’m hearing a kid from Tasmania is firming as the number one pick. North Melbourne have it and it could be Geordie Payne from the Tassie Devils.

"He’s a 184-cm defender who is said to rate very highly in the competitive stakes. A gusty interceptor, aggressive with the ball coming back the other way and he’s got some real speed as well."

It is important to note that the mid-season draft will take place on Wednesday, May 29, and it will be interesting to see if Payne becomes part of the team.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne has been struggling this season, losing all nine matches in the last nine rounds. It would be interesting to see if Payne could make it to the team and if his presence could bring any good fortune to North Melbourne.