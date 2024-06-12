Who is Luke Nankervis? Adelaide Crows young gun earns AFL Rising Star nomination following standout display in Round 13 

Adelaide Crows defender Luke Nankervis recently earned a nomination for the NAB Rising Star after his terrific performance in Round 13. The club went head-to-head against the Richmond Tigers and played remarkably well. Although the Crows lost 71-79, their rising star earned the nomination.

Nankervis was born on May 25, 2003, in Victoria, Australia. Initially, he played for the Sandringham Dragons in the Talent League, making eight appearances. He was drafted by the Adelaide Crows in the 2022 pre-season draft, a contract set to expire in 2025.

Luke Nankervis made his debut with the team in 2023 in a match against Melbourne at the MCG. He played four matches for them in the 2023 season, recording 54 disposals with an average of 13.5 per game.

He continued to make headlines for his impressive performances in the 2024 season. In the five games he has played this season, Nankervis made 83 disposals, averaging 16.6 per game.

He has played nine matches for Adelaide over the last two seasons, recording 137 disposals at an average of 15.2 per game.

Luke Nankervis becomes the Adelaide Crows' first nomination for Rising Star

Luke Nankervis became the first Adelaide Crows player to earn a nomination for the Rising Star in 2024. In the match against Richmond, Nankervis made 28 disposals, the highest from his team in a tie with Rory Laird. However, the team lost the match by eight points. Richmond scored 79, while the Crows settled for 71.

Matt Roberts of Sydney received the first nomination, followed by Ollie Dempsey in Round 1. Budhi Uwland of Gold Coast earned the nomination in Round 12, and Kai Lohmann earned it in Round 10.

Here is the list of players who earned nominations for the 2024 Rising Star:

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

Adelaide will next play against Sydney in Round 14 of the season. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 15.