Who is Shane McAdam? Melbourne Demons forward to make highly-anticipated debut in Sunday’s Sir Doug Nicholls round clash against West Coast

The Shane McAdam story is set for a new chapter as he features for the Melbourne Demons for the first time in their clash against the West Coast Eagles. Demons coach Simon Goodwin announced McAdam's debut this Sunday.

"Shane McAdam will definitely debut for the club, which is exciting for us."

Forward line dynamics have been the main factor holding the 2021 Premiers back. They have crashed out of finals in straight sets two years in a row due to lack of scoring power inside 50 apart from Bailey Fritsch and Kysaiah Pickett.

The fiery small forward made headlines last year when he was suspended for a high bump and spent three weeks on the sidelines. But it is that hardness and defensive forward pressure that coach Goodwin loves.

"He's incredibly excited to be in the team, to play alongside his great mate, Kozzy Pickett. To get those guys working well together will be really important for us."

Shane McAdam crossed from the Adelaide Crows in the offseason searching for a fresh start, having spent five seasons at the South Australian club after coming through the SANFL with Sturt.

The famous bloodline of Shane McAdam

The 50-gamer has several famous uncles with the same surname, notably former St Kilda and Brisbane goalsneak Gilbert McAdam and North Melbourne ace Adrian McAdam.

McAdam's journey to the AFL came in a very roundabout way, having grown up in Hall's Creek in regional Western Australia, isolated from big towns and far away from the notice of scouts or talent pathways.

After his cousin, Sam Petrevski-Seton, was highly drafted by the Blues, McAdam decided he too could make it and embarked on a journey with his little brother and his cousin that would change his life.

That journey culminated in him joining SANFL club Sturt and being pre-drafted to Carlton and then on-traded to Adelaide where he flourished.

His little brother is Ash Johnson, who plays for Collingwood, and his cousin is Gold Coast Suns utility Jy Farrar, who he grew up with in the Outback community where football is the major past-time.