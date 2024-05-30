On Wednesday night, 19 players began a new chapter in their careers with the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. The draft began as an opportunity for struggling teams to find new options and for players not drafted before the beginning of the season to find new clubs.

It is not compulsory for all clubs to participate and the ladder position determines the priority for picks. The bottom five teams got the first five picks.

Top five picks of the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

#1 Geordie Payne to North Melbourne

Geordie Payne

The Kangaroos got the midfielder/forward as the first pick of the night. Payne was on the radar of a number of AFL teams since the end of last season but was not drafted and he returned to Tasmania.

His decent run of form has revealed him as an amazing utility player. This season, he has been moved from the backline to midfield and even to the frontline. The 19-year-old stands at 184 cm and has been signed for 18 months by North Melbourne.

#2 Jacob Blight to Richmond

WAFL Rd 7 - Subiaco v Peel VFL Semi Final - Box Hill Hawks v Footscray Bulldogs

Injury-hit Richmond had pick number 2 and selected Peel Thunder defender Jacob Blight. The 22-year-old received a six-month contract from the Tigers. Blight plays as an intercepting defender and stands at 196cm. When Richmond's recruiters were asked by the media why they selected Blight, they said (via richmondfc.com.au):

"He’s a consistent, competitive player whose strength lies in his defensive and aerial game…He is a super professional character, who has worked extremely hard to continue to improve and develop, and we are extremely delighted to give him this opportunity."

#3 Jack Hutchinson to West Coast

VFL Wildcard Round - Collingwood v Richmond

West Coast snapped up Collingwood VFL star Jack Hutchinson with their first pick of the night. The high-flying forward stands at 190 cm and was given a contract valid for 18 months.

West Coast’s recruiters noted his marking ability, speed, versatility, and athleticism as the reason for his pick. He averaged nearly 9.4 disposals, 3.4 marks, and 3.2 tackles in his short VFL career. Hutchinson has booted an accurate 9.1, including multiple goals in four of his first five matches for the Magpies.

#4 Max Hall to St Kilda

Max Hall of Box Hill

Max Hall was added to the Saints squad list on Wednesday night from Box Hill- Hawthorn's VFL counterpart. St Kilda moved injured defender James Van Es to the inactive list to be eligible for draft picks. The 22-year-old midfielder/half-forward is contracted to the club for the next 18 months.

St Kilda’s Talent Identification and Player Movement Manager Simon Dalrymple said to the media, according to their official website:

“He’s a tough midfielder/half-forward who comes equipped with speed, endurance and tenacity, but also has good football smarts and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure.”

Hall joins Cooper Sharman and Max Heath as St Kilda's only Mid-season Draft picks.

#5 Jasper Scaife to Hawthorn

Jasper Scaife

14th-placed Hawthorn got the fifth pick of the night with their selection of West Perth’s Jasper Scaife. The forward averaged 5.1 score involvements, 4.8 marks per game, and kicked 11 goals across his seven games for the WAFL side. The 19-year-old is known for his accurate kicking, athleticism, and aerial ability.

