5 former NFL players who will feature in USFL relaunch

The USFL is back, and that means NFL fans will have some football to watch in spring and summer during the offseason.

The USFL will soon have to compete with the XFL starting in 2023, but for now, they can have their pick of a talent pool that includes some former NFL talent. A few names, in particular, stand out, which fans may recognize.

Five former NFL players taking part in the new USFL

#5 - Paxton Lynch, QB

Paxton Lynch has had a far fall from grace since the Denver Broncos drafted him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2016. He was supposed to be the next franchise quarterback, only for the Broncos to release him after two seasons.

Lynch is now a member of the Michigan Panthers, and fans can expect him to be the backup behind Shea Patterson. A backup USFL role may suit him well as he has not started a game since the 2017 season. Lynch spent 2021 in the CFL in a reserve role and is now trying to relaunch his career in Michigan.

#4 - Scooby Wright, LB

Scooby Wright is not a big name for NFL fans. However, he was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots and is now with the Birmingham Stallions.

Wright is a former standout player at the University of Arizona and is a bit of a veteran at 27 years old. The former All-American could resurrect his career with some notable plays in the USFL. The fact that he was drafted means he should be on NFL teams' radar.

Top 3 former NFL players taking part in the new USFL

#3 - Shea Patterson, QB

Despite being the No. 1 overall pick, Patterson barely makes the list in the USFL Draft. He only had a brief NFL stint with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 offseason. He then spent some time in the CFL before building his stock up to go first in this draft.

Patterson played at Ole Miss and Michigan and finished his college career with 68 passing touchdowns. His NFL stock is low, and he stands just over 6-feet tall, which does not help his case. Now, his job is to hold his position over Lynch, who has real NFL experience.

#2 - Taywan Taylor, WR

Taywan Taylor is one of the highest-drafted former NFL players in the USFL. He was a third-round pick for the Tennessee Titans in 2017 and played in all 16 games for the team as a rookie. Unfortunately, he did not produce much, and the Titans traded him to Cleveland before the 2019 season. Taylor has two career NFL touchdowns.

Taylor is now a member of the New Orleans Breakers and will look to flash the talent that saw him finish his college career with 4,234 yards. He is still 27 years old, and a fresh opportunity with proper playing time could allow him to reach his potential in the new USFL.

#1 - Jordan Ta'amu, QB

Every football league, including the USFL, is dominated by its quarterbacks, and Jordan Ta'amu shows up on this list after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Tampa Bay Bandits.

His NFL experience was limited to training camp and preseason play, but he did spend time with a handful of NFL teams, which came after a few prosperous years at Ole Miss.

Ta'amu is a starter once again after holding a similar role in the XFL before the league folded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now hoping he can carve out an entire season and potentially open up another opportunity in the NFL.

