Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 2

As we look to Week Two of the USFL season, we’ll see the Birmingham Stallions face the Houston Gamblers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Both teams will enter the matchup undefeated as they both won their first game of the season in Week One. Let’s take a look into this Week Two matchup of 1-0 teams.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers Match Preview USFL Week 2

The Stallions beat the New Jersey Generals by coming back in the second half, outscoring the Generals by a margin of 21 – 10.

QB J’Mar Smith came into the game for the Stallions for the injured Alex McGough, going 11 of 21 for 156 yards passing and a touchdown.

Which team is taking the W, The first edition of The Double Down Derby goes down tonight on FS1

Smith also scored on the ground with less than 30 seconds in the matchup to get the win.

As for the Gamblers, head coach Kevin Sumlin and his team held off the Michigan Panthers by a score of 17- 12. Their defense was stout as they forced three Panthers turnovers with two fumbles and an interception.

In total, Houston had nine fumbles, with one being returned for a touchdown by linebacker Reggie Northrop in the first half.

Stallions vs. Gamblers USFL Week match details

When: Saturday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: FS1

Spread: Stallions -3

O/U: 41

Stallions vs. Gamblers preview and prediction

For the Stallions, their offense is definitely one to watch early on in this USFL season. To be more specific, their passing game, which features WR Osirus Mitchell, who has five catches for 96 yards in Week 1.

With McGough out with that ankle injury, Smith will be under center in his place. I expect them to put up at least 20 points versus the Gamblers.

Speaking of the Gamblers, it’s hard to ignore their defense after their effort in Week One. Keying in on their linebackering core, guys like Donald Payne and Northrup had a combined 30 tackles between them.

But looking at their offense, they fell flat in the second half versus Michigan in Week One.

I don’t see them keeping up with their Stallions offensively unless their defense can step up a bit more to contain their QB within the pocket. This Week Two game of the USFL season should be interesting.

Prediction: Stallions 23 – 17 Gamblers

