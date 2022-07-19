Footage emerges of massive brawl erupting at indoor American football game involving fans and players 

An arena American football game in Texas between the West Texas Warbirds and the Dallas Prime saw a 'Malice at the Palace'-type brawl between both teams and fans in the stands.

A fan in the crowd went full pro wrestling and took a folding chair to the back of the head of a Prime player as the teams were vacating the field following the game - whose results have not been reported amidst the chaos. Below, you can see the start of the brawl between the Warbirds, Prime, and fans present at the time:

Jakob Brandenburg @Jakob_BburgTV SHOCKING: An ugly scene tonight as a brawl broke out between the West Texas Warbirds and the Dallas Prime at the end of their indoor football game.



In this video you can see players going into the stands and fighting with fans.



Warbirds president Leif Kertis called the incident “embarrassing, regrettable, and inexcusable,” in a statement to the Midland Reporter Telegram, but also said he was "confident that once details emerge, many items will be cleared up," confirming that "as of right now, no Warbirds players, coaches, or staff are subjects of the investigations."

Kertis put the spotlight on those in the Permian Basin in his statement, focusing specifically on children that were present during this unprecedented brawl in American football:

“No matter where fault, blame, or culpability lies, we owe the people of the Permian Basin an apology. You should never be concerned for your safety or your child’s safety at our games.

"We are taking the appropriate steps to mitigate any possibility of reoccurrence in future seasons by working with the Coliseum and ECSO on improved proactive measures as well as response management."

As per KOSA, the CBS affiliate in Odessa, the fight lasted for 10 minutes, making it one of the longest fan-on-player, player-on-player fights in football history, so says Outkick's Joe Kinsey.

American football fans went viral in 2021 for constantly fighting in the stands

American football fans returned to the stadiums in 2021, following a season off in 2020 in most cities, with their fists in the air ready to fight. There have been countless occasions of fans in the stands fighting in the last year.

At the Buccaneers-Eagles NFC Wild Card Round matchup this past January, a 'Birds' fan provoked a group of Bucs fans only to run away and have a fellow Eagles fan take several shots to the face.

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Eagles fan starts fight, runs away, and gets his buddy jumped.



Heinz Field was the site of another fight, this one involving a female Ravens fan throwing a beer in the face of a Steelers fan.

While passion and energy are expected in fans of American football, violence can hardly be justified. That's why many people would want the spectators to enjoy the game and not fight over it. .

