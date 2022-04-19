Houston Gamblers 2022 schedule: Start date, time, TV Channel, live stream and more

The United States Football League is back, and the Houston Gamblers are an exciting team for fans to follow. The league is made up of eight teams (Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, and Tampa Bay Bandits).

Play began over the Easter weekend, and fans will notice that every single game will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, this season. Why is that? Well, it is a great way to control costs and help with financial stability. The USFL is trying to avoid going the way of the AAF and XFL by folding during its inaugural season.

Yet fans in Houston can still get excited about their new team thanks to a broadcast schedule putting the Gamblers in primetime throughout the season.

Houston Gamblers 2022 schedule info

The team's schedule lines up like this:

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, April 17 Michigan Panthers 12 p.m. ET NBC/FOX Saturday, April 23 Birmingham Stallions 7 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, April 30 Tampa Bay Bandits 8 p.m. ET FOX Week 4 New Orleans Breakers TBD TBD Week 5 Pittsburgh Maulers TBD TBD Week 6 New Jersey Generals TBD TBD Week 7 Philadelphia Stars TBD TBD Week 8 Tampa Bay Bandits TBD TBD Week 9 Birmingham Stallions TBD TBD Week 10 New Orleans Breakers TBD TBD

Fans will note how the USFL schedule plays out. Each team plays each other once, while Weeks 8-10 feature repeat divisional matchups. That leads into the postseason, with the top two teams from each division reaching the playoffs. The semi-finals are on June 25, while the championship game is set for July 3. All postseason games will be played in Canton, Ohio.

The Gamblers are an intriguing team because of head coach Kevin Sumlin. He made a name for himself at Texas A&M before struggling at Arizona. Yet his college coaching career began with the Houston Cougars, so he is back home, in a way, with this new job.

However, he will have to wait until 2023, at the earliest, to play home games back in Houston. Again, this seems to be a financial decision by the league in its inaugural year. Making it to a 2023 season would be a huge victory for everyone involved.

The Houston offense is led by quarterback Clayton Thorson, best known for his time at Northwestern. He was a fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and bounced around on a few NFL practice squads before landing in the USFL. He now has a great opportunity to pair up with Sumlin and rebuild his name thanks to his starting job and past draft slot.

The Gamblers are Houston's newest professional football team and are led by a former Houston legend. Fans can view them on national networks and their social media page is already full of great content as well.

Edited by Windy Goodloe