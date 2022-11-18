Is '12 Mighty Orphans' a true story? Details about the accuracy of the iconic American Football film

Everybody enjoys a good tale about an underdog. This is the precise concept of Martin Sheen's sports drama '12 Mighty Orphans,' which follows the football program of an orphanage. Their ascent to popularity among Texas football fans seems too heartwarming and miraculous to be real. However, 12 Mighty Orphans is based on a true story.

The inspiring tale illustrates real-world incidents and demonstrates how to thrive and make significant accomplishments. Sony Pictures Classics released the movie in the US in June 2021. Director Ty Roberts adapted the movie from the nonfiction book 'Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football' by Jim Dent.

According to the real story, Rusty Russell chose to work as the head football coach at Fort Worth Masonic Home and School. He chose the school over a more prominent position at Temple High School.

Coach Russell did succeed in transforming the disadvantaged squad (later dubbed the 'Mighty Mites') into an inspiration to the country. He came up with fresh, new tactics that helped his players catch up to their bigger, more seasoned rivals. The Mighty Mites amassed hordes of supporters throughout the country along the road. The team even had a vocal fan in President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Without a ball, boots, or other equipment required, the boys trained fervently. Rusty Russell did everything he could to make them fearsome fighters. Russell was a trailblazer who implemented a wide-open spread offense to make the most of his players' small stature and to offset the bulk of other teams.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame counts Russell as a member. Sadly, Masonic Home and School's reign was halted in 1941 when the United States entered World War II.

Does 12 Mighty Orphans offer an accurate portrayal of the real-life story of Rusty Russell?

One inaccuracy is that in the 12 Mighty Orphans film, Coach Russell is depicted as being an orphan. This was presented as a key factor as to why he was drawn to the football team at the orphanage. This is just untrue.

Rusty Russell grew up on a farm with his family. According to Jim Dent's account, he desired to coach at the orphanage because the youngsters required a hero. Russell was all-too aware of the potential of football to change people's lives. He had used football himself to get off the farm. He wanted to use football to help the orphans by providing a sport to escape and enjoy, but also to help provide direction and key skills.

Since the first team could only field 12 players, every player had to cover defense and offense according to the true narrative that was left out in the movie.

In actuality, the true story of Rusty Russell is more interesting than it was portrayed in the 12 Mighty Orphans. In contrast to the movie's portrayal, the Masonic Home and School were dominant in Texas high school football for ten years and not just for a year.

