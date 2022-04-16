Michigan Panthers 2022 schedule: Start date, time, TV channel, live stream and more

The United States Football League's inaugural 2022 season is about to begin. The league is made up of eight teams (Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, and Tampa Bay Bandits).

The Michigan Panthers are easily the most intriguing team. At the helm is head coach Jeff Fisher, who was an NFL mainstay for two decades. The team drafted former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson with the first overall pick. And let's not forget that former Denver Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch is serving as Patterson's backup to open the season. There is plenty of drama to pique interest in the Panthers.

With the season set to begin, fans likely have plenty of questions, including where to watch the team. One thing to remember is that every USFL game this season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama. This means fans in Michigan will have to travel to see their new professional football team.

However, the USFL has a great broadcast deal to highlight every team in 2022.

Michigan Panthers 2022 schedule info

The schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, April 17 Houston Gamblers 12 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock Friday, April 22 New Jersey Generals 8 p.m. ET USA Saturday, April 30 Pittsburgh Maulers 4 p.m. ET FOX Week 4 Philadelphia Stars TBD TBD Week 5 Tampa Bay Bandits TBD TBD Week 6 Birmingham Stallions TBD TBD Week 7 New Orleans Breakers TBD TBD Week 8 Philadelphia Stars TBD TBD Week 9 New Jersey Generals TBD TBD Week 10 Pittsburgh Maulers TBD TBD

USFL fans will note that the league has not confirmed times for Week 4 onward. That is likely done to figure out which teams are performing the best in order to give them the best time slot for broadcast networks. Better games mean more money, and that is key for an upstart league like this.

Panthers fans will see that the team plays its first seven games against a different opponent, while finishing up the year with divisional games.

This Saturday we're taking you behind the curtain Tune in at 6:30pm ET on FOX for United By Football: A Season in the USFL

Then comes the postseason, which is a four-team format beginning Saturday, June 25. The championship game is set for Sunday, July 3, and all playoff games will be played in Canton, Ohio. So qualifying would be great for the Panthers as fans in Michigan could make the trip down to see their new professional football team.

The goal for the entire USFL is just to complete its first full season. That is something the AAF and XFL could not do, although the latter is coming back to try again in 2023. Money is always a factor, and this broadcast schedule should mean they have a good shot to make it to a second year.

The Panthers are a fun team to follow with Fisher leading the way. Patterson can also rebuild his reputation in the state where he made a name for himself in the first place. That is, if the league continues on and he can suit up again in Michigan.

