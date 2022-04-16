New Jersey Generals 2022 Schedule: Start Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream and More

The New Jersey Generals have the honor of opening up the 2022 USFL season. It could be a fun fact if the league has a long and prosperous run. For now, they are just trying to have a successful Week 1.

The team is led by head coach Mike Riley, an extremely well-traveled head coach throughout college and the NFL. De'Andre Johnson is set to come in as the quarterback, with former AAF and XFL standout Luis Perez waiting in the wings.

Those hoping to cheer on the General may be wondering when they will play. One thing to remember is that every game will be played in Birmingham this year. But let's look at the schedule more in-depth to figure out how everyone can watch New Jersey's newest football team.

2022 New Jersey Generals schedule

The schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff Time Channel Saturday, April 16 Birmingham Stallions 7:30 p.m. ET Fox/NBC/Peacock Friday, April 22 Michigan Panthers 8 p.m. ET USA Sunday, May 1 Philadelphia Stars 8 p.m. ET Peacock Week 4 Pittsburgh Maulers TBD TBD Week 5 New Orleans Breakers TBD TBD Week 6 Houston Gamblers TBD TBD Week 7 Tampa Bay Bandits TBD TBD Week 8 Pittsburgh Maulers TBD TBD Week 9 Michigan Panthers TBD TBD Week 10 Philadelphia Stars TBD TBD

As fans can see, the league has not determined game times from Week 4 through Week 10. This will likely be done to ensure the top teams get the best time slots and broadcast networks after the initial test run for the first few weeks.

Fans can see how the Generals will play at least every other team once, with two matchups against divisional opponents.

So what about the postseason? If the Generals make it that far, the semi-final matchups are set for Saturday, June 25. The championship game will be the following Sunday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 10-week schedule is an excellent test for the league to see if it can make an entire season and reach a playoff round. Fans may remember that both the AAF and XFL failed to do that, although the latter shut down due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The next goal for the Generals and every team in the league will be to venture out of Birmingham and play games in their respective home locations. Travel costs can be eliminated by having everyone in one particular spot.

Fans of New Jersey's newest team will be hoping for the best, starting Saturday night. One interesting fact is that the game is on both NBC and FOX. This type of cross-network broadcast is not something seen in other leagues. However, the league will do what it can to make every broadcast partner happy as the play begins.

