New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits prediction, odds, picks, and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 2

The final game of the USFL's second week will see the New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits do battle. Entering the season, the Bandits and Breakers, respectively, had the second and third highest odds of winning the championship, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Both teams are 1-0 after winning their respective Week One matchups. One will join the Birmingham Stallions as one of the remaining two unbeaten USFL clubs. Meanwhile, the other will join three other teams who are 1-1.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits Match Preview USFL Week 2

The Breakers are coming off a 23-17 victory against the Philadelphia Stars. It wasn't the most inspiring performance on offense. But the defense stepped up with six sacks, three passes defended, and an interception that went for a touchdown.

Defensive end Davin Bellamy led the way in a star-making performance that included three sacks and six total tackles.

Although quarterback Kyle Sloter had a poor outing, he was aided by his running back tandem that combined for 145 rushing yards.

Flipping the script, the Bandits' victory in Week One was a low-scoring affair that saw them defeat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 17-3.

The Bandits are led by quarterback Jordan Ta'Amu, who many analysts consider the most gifted quarterback in the USFL.

Ta'Amu didn't have a perfect showcase in Week One, but his 62.5 completion percentage, 185 passing yards, and one touchdown were enough to counteract a rushing game that averaged just 2.1 yards per attempt.

Going forward, Bandits head coach Todd Haley will hope to see more balance in his offense. But Haley can build off his defense, which was suffocating from start to finish against the Maulers.

Breakers vs. Bandits USFL Week match details

When: Sunday, April 24, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: NBC/Peacock

Spread: Bandits -2.5

O/U: 40.5

Breakers vs. Bandits preview and prediction

Both USFL squads possess talented players. Whether or not they score over 40.5 points will come down to how much chemistry each team has developed in the past week.

However, both defenses were outstanding in Week One and could spoil the offensive party.

The Breakers' pass rush will win the day against the Bandits. If Ta'Amu doesn't have a reliable rushing attack to aid him, it will be a long day for the the 24-year-old.

Sloter is bound to rebound after an unimpressive Week One outing, and the Breakers will do just enough to win in a one-possession game.

Prediction: Breakers 20 - 14 Bandits

