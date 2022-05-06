Arch Manning has reportedly finalized his future, narrows it down to 2 universities

Two school fanbases can rejoice now that Arch Manning, who is perhaps the most important free agent in the NIL era of college football, has narrowed his choice down to their teams.

The teams in question? That'd be the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, fresh off their first title in over 40 years, and the Texas Longhorns, who have been to one New Year's Six bowl game in the past decade.

When it comes to UGA, it's all about the relationship he's had with Kirby Smart and his coaching staff, according to On3's Chad Simmons:

"One source told me, the Mannings view Kirby Smart as a personable head coach. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and offensive quality control staffer Buster Faulkner have built a good relationship with Manning through the process. The city of Athens is viewed as a fantastic college town by Manning as well."

As for the Longhorns, the redemption angle is what has Manning interested in the Lone Star State:

"One intriguing aspect surrounding Texas for Manning is the possibility of helping build a blue-blood program back to the top of college football. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also being the offensive coordinator Arch would work with is also viewed as a positive."

Georgia may have the edge in the Arch Manning sweepstakes

In Georgia, Arch Manning has the opportunity to join a budding dynasty in its most infantile stages. The Bulldogs finally got the proverbial monkey off their back in taking away the "1980" chants from opponents of college football's most notorious barking fanbase. They are not seen as the perennial powerhouse Nick Saban has built Alabama to be, so there isn't the same sense of "frontrunning" in joining Georgia as there would be the Crimson Tide.

With that said, UGA may well find itself with a better record and more hardware in the coming seasons anyway. Kirby Smart's coaching staff has recruited a top-three class in each of the last two seasons, and the end of his coaching tenure isn't being talked about nearly as much as the imminent end to the Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

The way Manning spoke about Texas didn't sound very convincing relative to his praise of everything surrounding Georgia's program. Athens has the personality of a true college town, compared to big city Austin, Texas' capital.

Of course, the almighty NIL dollars could turn the tide, but at this point, the Bulldogs look like the team to beat for Arch Manning.

