Chad Kelly Toronto Argonauts controversy spirals, CFL Commissioner called out by Bombers employee over ‘predator’ QB

The controversy involving Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly appears to have taken another turn this week.

On May 8, Kelly was handed a suspension amounting to at least nine regular-season CFL games following an investigation into a lawsuit filed by an ex-strength and conditioning coach. The lawsuit was filed against both Kelly and the Argonauts. The Toronto quarterback was also suspended for their two preseason games for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy.

A statement issued by the league read:

"Mr. Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.

"Both the counselling sessions and the assessments must be satisfactorily completed before the CFL will consider Mr. Kelly’s reinstatement. If he is unable to satisfactorily complete those sessions and assessments, the CFL reserves the right to modify his discipline."

However, it appears the Argonauts will have more fires to put out in the coming weeks.

In a scathing series of tweets on social media platform X, Winnipeg Blue Bombers Senior director of branding Rheanne Marcoux wrote:

“Pinball, you said yesterday ‘We will give Chad Kelly all the support he needs.’ What are you doing to support your female staff that now have to face coming to work every day with a predator in the building? Have you even spoken to them about your decision to allow this?

"As I and many female staff members across the league have communicated to Randy Ambrosie, the handling of this extremely serious situation has been a complete and utter failure from top to bottom. You promised to go above and beyond the league recommendations."

Marcoux added that the franchis was given an opportunity to go above and beyond the CFL's recommendations but did the complete opposite.

"You have only managed to downplay a serious situation and make women across the league feel unvalued, disrespected and unsupported. Do better,” she wrote.

Did Chad Kelly play in the NFL?

Kelly started off playing college football at Ole Miss and Clemson before being drafted into the National Football League in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos with the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

It is pertinent to note that Kelly faced off-field disciplinary issues long before entering the CFL. He was earlier dismissed from Clemson due to "conduct detrimental to the team," which is why he was selected with the final pick in the 2017 draft. The Broncos ultimately ended up releasing him halfway into his second season with the team due to his arrest based on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.

He landed with the Colts and served a two-game suspension but was released by the franchise in September 2022.