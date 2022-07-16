"Guess he learned something Meyer didn't" - Crazy Nick Saban stripper story has NFL fans in splits

Nick Saban is known for his professionalism in all facets of college football—from the recruiting trail to training camp to his seven national championships won with Alabama (six) and LSU (one).

His discipline is notoriously unmatched, and a story from Channing Crowder also shed light on that being the case during his NFL days. Crowder, a former standout Florida linebacker who played for the Miami Dolphins from 2005-10, appeared on The Pivot and recounted an incident concerning Saban.

According to Crowder, when he brought strippers to the Miami facility during his rookie year, Saban threw a stripper off of him and got out to avoid any controversy:

“I brought strippers in the Dolphins’ facility. [A dancer] walked in with nothing but a thong on and a Jason Taylor jersey, and she went up there, and Nick Saban was on a chair and she went up and shook it for Saban. Nick grabbed her hips, moved her to the side and ran up the stairs.”

Nick Saban isn't happy with where college football is headed

Nick Saban got himself in some boiling hot water when he targeted his former assistant, current Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, in a rant about how teams are now buying their entire depth chart to land recruits they wouldn't have otherwise landed had NIL rules not existed.

Saban said he didn't know if the sport could sustain this level of financially-based recruiting in the future:

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team—made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Saban and Fisher will settle the score on the field this coming season, but the former has already fired his shots this offseason at the future of college football.

