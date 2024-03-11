NFL Rumors: Steelers eye Justin Fields as top contender, Russell Wilson emerges as close backup amid Bears' demands

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers acquire Russell Wilson or Justin Fields this off-season? Or will it be neither?

The Steelers are looking to upgrade the quarterback position after poor play from Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph last season.

As soon as the Denver Broncos released Wilson, all eyes connected the Steelers to him. He met with them in the last few days and the two sides are interested in a potential deal.

However, the Steelers reportedly prefer Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields as their top choice. Per NFL Notifications on 'X,' the Steelers are waiting for the Bears to bring down their asking price for Fields. Furthermore, they're prepared to sign Wilson if the Bears don't lower their price.

Who's better for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?

Justin Fields during Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

If the Steelers are thinking more of a long-term solution at the QB position, Justin Fields may be the better option between him and Russell Wilson.

Wilson has the experience to win a Super Bowl and has done so in the past with the Seattle Seahawks. While he had a disappointing two seasons with the Denver Broncos in the last two years, they've gone through two coaches and a bunch of cuts and trades in that span. They are a team that is rebuilding. Wilson wasn't put in the best position.

Wilson would have a better defense and more talent on offense in Pittsburgh. He would also have a Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Tomlin coaching him.

Fields is much younger, as he is a decade younger than Wilson. He has time to develop and hasn't reached the pinnacle of his career yet. He is more of a dual-threat QB, which works in today's football.

Free agency will begin on Wednesday, and many moves will be made. The Steelers could add Wilson or Fields as their new QB next week.