3 people shot during high school football game as frightening details emerge in Ohio shooting 

Outside a local Ohio high school in Toledo, three people were shot and taken to a hospital earlier this weekend.

Toledo Police said the victims are expected to recover.

Police said two individuals are in their custody and two outstanding are "possibly" linked to the shooting.

A student at Whitmer High School and two adults were among the three people shot, per Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters.

In excess of 12 gunshots were heard on the southwest corner side of the football stadium close to the main entrance throughout the game, and fans in the stands were seen running after the incident.

Many of the bullet casings were seen spread across the ground behind the field house.

Peters added in a statement regarding those in attendance at the Ohio High School Football Game:

"No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic."

The initial gunshot was heard around 9:30 p.m. during the fourth quarter with almost seven minutes remaining in the game.

The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School was stopped, with Central Catholic winning by a score of 46-16.

A Whitmer coach spoke to WTOL 11 about the teams not planning to complete the game.

Statement regarding the incident at Whitner High School in Ohio

Peters released a full statement on the incident at the high school football game on behalf of the Washington Local Schools, saying:

"An act of violence occurred outside the stadium at tonight's football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. At this time, we know that three people were shot, including two adults and one Whitmer student and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries."

Peters added:

No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic. The Whitmer Athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced and the WLS pre-established safety plan was initiated immediately. We will update as further information becomes available."

The Central Catholic High School's Head of School, Kevin Parkins, said other football games over the weekend would be canceled in a video statement seen below:

This story will be updated as more details emerge from what took place in Toledo, Ohio.

