"Pi**ed is an understatement" - USFL players unhappy about chip technology used in footballs 

We know that human beings, in general, don't like the idea of being tracked by larger governing bodies. It's something that's been ingrained in our society for the past few decades. That USFL players are not happy with the idea of chips in their footballs is, therefore, not shocking.

Positions most affected by this technology, the kicker and quarterback, are seeing the most players revolt against the idea of tracking within the USFL's pigskin.

Here's what Division III football analyst Frank Rossi had to say regarding what he's heard:

"Hearing there are a lot of unhappy @USFL players - esp. kickers & QBs - related to the chip tech in the footballs. Claims are (that) the extra 4-5oz. isn’t distributed evenly & is causing anomalies. A source told me specialists are unhappy: 'Pissed is an understatement.'"

USFL is aiming to experiment and innovate, for better or for worse

In addition to the chip-laden footballs, players are mic'd up through implants in their shoulder pads. There are also drones following the trajectory of field goals and kickoffs. As per The New York Times, a significant shift in the sport could make its way to the NFL.

Here's how the ball-spotting technology works, as per The New York Times:

"After an official spots the ball, eight optical cameras from Bolt6 around the two Birmingham, Ala., stadiums and the one in Canton, Ohio, that will host this year’s games measure its placement. If the spot is in question, a referee can request Bolt6 be used to make the call. The company said its system can do so within millimeters using light detection and ranging (lidar) technology. Bolt6’s ball-spotting information is instantly available to the TV broadcast and can be animated for the stadium crowd, just like in tennis matches when Hawk-Eye Live is used to determine if a judge made a correct call."

Further making things akin to the worst fears people have of a Skynet-type future, 3D technology is also part of the package:

"For USFL games, 3-D sensors on players and officials and inside the game balls measure verticality. The sensors can transmit data for display on TV broadcasts nearly instantly, with a “sub-second latency,” said Davyeon Ross, president of ShotTracker, which developed the sensors the USFL uses but works primarily in basketball and counts Magic Johnson as an investor."

It certainly sounds a bit like the Terminator in some respects based on what NFL VP of Business Operations Natara Holloway had to say regarding what she sees this technology making possible:

“I think that’s going to be a game changer for us..being able to review data on players’ stances — whether they’re high or low on a particular play — could have an effect on safety, training and performing."

This is textbook 'saying the quiet part out loud':

“You’re going to be able to change the way that people are actually moving in the game.”

The USFL is innovating in a way the NFL is noticing, so perhaps the upstart league has legs as it looks to become the spring league that didn't go the dinosaur course in 2022.

