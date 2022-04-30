×
WATCH: USFL player smokes cigarette while performing drills, fans react to viral video

Gamblers LB Reggie Northrup of the USFL had a cig in his mouth in practice. Mandatory Credit: BroBible
Andrew Hughes
Andrew Hughes
Modified Apr 30, 2022 11:49 PM IST
The USFL aims to separate itself from the countless spring leagues that attempted to attain relevancy during the NFL's dead off-season period. From using drones to follow kickoffs and field goal attempts and the tracking technology in footballs that hasn't exactly been a hit with players to using three-point conversions, the USFL is doing everything it can to stand out.

The players are too.

In an act that turned out to be a genius PR move for the league, former Florida State Seminoles linebacker and NFL veteran Reggie Northrup, now on the Houston Gamblers, went full-blown Paul Crewe from the Longest Yard and had a cigarette in his mouth during practice. Or so we thought.

Northrup revealed to Saturday Down South that it was a prop cigarette:

“Alright everybody, I know all y’all are wondering where the cigarette come from. But listen, I do not smoke cigarettes, first and foremost... But this cigarette is a prop cigarette, it’s not real, but it’s an attitude. It’s a symbolism and an attitude. It’s an attitude that I come out here on this football field and it’s time to work today.”

Northrup's unusual reasoning for having a fake cigarette in his mouth predictably set off a social media firestorm.

One fan was charmed by the stunt:

Reggie Northrup quickly becoming my favorite USFL player @TheColbyD @NC__NicK @USFLGambling https://t.co/SU3bNzFshu

Meanwhile, this Twitter user was already a believer in Northrup's skills before seeing him flex his attitude:

Reggie Northrup. This dude will make every tackle too no 🧢 twitter.com/barstoolsports…

Northrup has left enough of a legacy already to have people call this a 'Reggie Northrup' thing:

FSU legend Reggie Northrup out here doing Reggie things twitter.com/barstoolsports…

Another fan went as far as calling him the G.O.A.T through an emoji.:

Reggie Northrup 😂😂🐐 twitter.com/barstoolsports…

This fan wondered why De'Veon Smith was cut from the Maulers for refusing cafeteria food when Northrup's antics were allowed on the practice field:

Mans out here with a pote in his mouth at practice but a man can’t get a pizza and get cut. 🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/barstoolsports…

These fans caught the Longest Yard reference:

But pizza is where they draw the line twitter.com/barstoolsports…
Fam, this man is the real life version of the safety from Longest Yard 💀 twitter.com/barstoolsports…

The USFL can't be upset about this if it has added a few fans...

This is a league I’m interested in twitter.com/barstoolsports…
I might start watching twitter.com/barstoolsports…

However, not everyone was impressed.

This is why he's in the #USFL Instead of the #NFL twitter.com/barstoolsports…

Reggie Northrup's Gamblers take on Stallions on USFL Saturday night football

For fans who may want to see how the linebacker/MMA fighter follows up this stunt, they'll have a chance to catch him play when the Houston Gamblers take on the only true home team of the start-up league, the Birmingham Stallions, on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

