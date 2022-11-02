What is the XFL?

The XFL is preparing for yet another return, this time in 2023. This marks the third iteration of the league that burst onto the scene at the start of the century with both excitement and controversy.

But things are different this time around. So, for those who are curious, what exactly is the XFL?

XFL schedule, team names and their logos

Tampa Bay Vipers v Los Angeles Wildcats

The third inaugural season of the league will begin in February after the Super Bowl, and the league will feature eight teams: the Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Vegas Vipers, Orlando Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, and DC Defenders.

The teams and their logos were just announced, so an official schedule is still not known. However, that won't stop fans from gushing over the logos and the idea of more football following the conclusion of the NFL Super Bowl.

The XFL debuted in 2001, founded by former WWE chief Vince McMahon. The league was violent, loud, and presented a spring alternative to the NFL. However, it failed after just one season.

McMahon then tried again in 2020, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to begin during the core of the inaugural season. The stoppage in play was difficult to recover from, causing the league to fold once again. Bankruptcy was filed, and for those paying attention, they noticed a familiar name had joined on to purchase the rights to the XFL. That name was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

He is part of the ownership bringing the league back in 2023.

So what sets the league apart from its top competitor in the NFL? The first thing is that games are played in the spring. That may mean fans get both XFL and USFL action this year, given the latter returns for a second season.

XFL @XFL2023 Don’t mind us just reliving these magical moments coaches first saw their team names and logos 🥹 Don’t mind us just reliving these magical moments coaches first saw their team names and logos 🥹 https://t.co/Hpf0cM3t8Q

Yet what fans notice the most are that different rules are present. When the league returned in 2020, it featured notable changes, such as three-point attempts after touchdowns, a shootout-style overtime, and dynamic kickoff rules, among many others. The goal is to feel like NFL football, with some notable changes that set the league apart.

Former college and NFL players took part in the 2020 version of the league. The same should be true in 2023 as the league begins to ramp up operations and focus on a third beginning.

