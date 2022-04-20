Philadelphia Stars 2022 schedule: Start date, time, TV channel, live stream and more

The United States Football League is back in 2022, and the Philadelphia Stars are a team to keep a close eye on. The league is made up of eight teams (Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, and Tampa Bay Bandits).

The team is led by head coach Bart Andrus, whose head coaching career has taken him all over the world. He lands in the USFL after spending 2021 in Ottawa, Canada.

Andrus' quarterback, Bryan Scott, is an intriguing player to follow given his background as a Division III football player at Occidental College. He lacks the star power of his counterparts, but still did enough to earn a starting role in this new league.

Fans in Philadelphia may be upset to learn that every USFL game in this inaugural season will be played in the city of Birmingham. However, a robust broadcast package means fans can tune in to every game.

Philadelphia Stars 2022 schedule info

The schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, April 17 New Orleans Breakers 4 p.m. ET USA Saturday, April 23 Pittsburgh Maulers 12 p.m. ET FOX Sunday, May 1 New Jersey Generals 8 p.m. ET Peacock Week 4 Michigan Panthers TBD TBD Week 5 Birmingham Stallions TBD TBD Week 6 Tampa Bay Bandits TBD TBD Week 7 Houston Gamblers TBD TBD Week 8 Michigan Panthers TBD TBD Week 9 Pittsburgh Maulers TBD TBD Week 10 New Jersey Generals TBD TBD

Fans will see the structure of the USFL schedule above. Teams play each other one time throughout the first seven weeks, followed by matchups against divisional opponents to close out the season.

Next up is the postseason, which begins June 25, with the championship scheduled for July 3. The entire postseason will be played in Canton, Ohio, which mixes up the schedule a bit after a full season in Birmingham.

Philadelphia Stars @USFLStars Dear Earth, meet Blob, the winner of our mascot name vote Dear Earth, meet Blob, the winner of our mascot name vote⭐️ https://t.co/rq0YlmkZti

Fans will also notice the league has not slotted teams in times or dates yet from Week 4 through Week 10. That makes sense given the nature of the broadcast package. They will wait to see how the first three weeks play out and then put the best matchups in the best slots.

The goal is to make it through a full season and to play a championship. That is something both the AAF and XFL were unable to do in recent years, although the latter is returning in 2023.

The Stars are one of eight USFL teams and are hoping to stick around for years to come. If all goes well, the team can play home games in Philadelphia beginning in 2023. They are not going to compete with the Eagles, but a good spring football league provides another great entertainment option for sports fans in any town.

Edited by Windy Goodloe