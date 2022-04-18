Philadelphia Stars vs New Orleans Breakers prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 1

The USFL is making its debut this weekend. A slate of games are scheduled to be played at Birmingham, Alabama, home of the UAB Blazers. One of those matchups, the Philadelphia Stars facing the New Orleans Breakers, should be a fun one. Let’s take a dive into this USFL game.

The Stars are being led on the sidelines by head coach and general manager Bart Andrus. Andrus, a former quarterback for the University of Montana, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans (Oilers) from 1997-1999.

Philadelphia drafted QB Bryan Scott with their first-round pick in the USFL Draft.

Scott played at Occidental College, where he threw for 9,073 yards and 77 touchdowns against 22 interceptions in 33 games. He was also in the Spring League and the Canadian Football League (CFL).

In 2020, he was the MVP of the Spring League Championship.

Shifting to the Breakers, they are being led by former Southern Mississippi and University of North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora. New Orleans went with QB Kyle Sloter, who attended Southern Mississippi.

They also drafted WR Chad Williams, who played in 17 games in his three seasons in the NFL. He had 20 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers match details

When: Sunday, April 17, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: USA Network

Spread: Breakers - 2.5

O/U: 44.5

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers match prediction

When assessing the first game of the season in the USFL for both teams, one should look at the roster and head coaches. For the Stars, Andrus brings three decades of global coaching experience with him, while Fedora has coached on the collegiate level for years. Each QB brings a different level of experience with them as well.

Scott has had a great college career and is a talented signal-caller. As for the Breakers, Slott was recently waived by the Minnesota Vikings.

That being said, the key is for the Stars to stop the offense of the Breakers, which could have the potential to be explosive. Expect points from both offenses, but the key is which defense can stop the other's offense.

Prediction: Breakers 28 - 21 Stars

Edited by Windy Goodloe

