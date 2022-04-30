Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 3

As we reach Week 3 of the inaugural USFL season here in its latest iteration (hosted 100 percent in Birmingham, Alabama), the weak and the strong are sorting themselves out in order.

This week, one of the more exciting clashes on the USFL slate will feature two winless teams: the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Michigan Panthers. Luckily for one of the two franchises, something has to give. One of the two North division squads will have to win, while the other will have the dubious distinction of being the only 0-3 USFL team in league history.

Both teams are coming off a one-score loss last week. The Maulers lost by a touchdown to their in-state counterpart, the Philadelphia Stars. Michigan, meanwhile, was outdueled in a defensive battle against the Generals for New Jersey's first win.

These results follow losses in Week 1 that differed in futility. The Houston Gamblers barely edged out the Panthers after mounting a late comeback. Pittsburgh gained little traction in their two-touchdown loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits, scoring just one field goal throughout the 60 minutes.

Both of these teams are seen as bottom-feeders, though Fox Sports analyst R.J. Young thinks Pittsburgh's Week 2 showing inspired more confidence than Michigan's two-field goal outing last Friday:

Here's what information fans need to know ahead of the Week 3 tussle between the USFL's bottom two teams:

Panthers vs. Maulers USFL Week 3 match details

When: Sunday, May 1st, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: USA Network

Spread: Panthers -2.5

O/U: 38.5

Panthers vs. Maulers preview and prediction

So far, the two teams have been on the lower end of the scoring spectrum, and Jeff Fisher's Panthers, in particular, have struggled to put points on the board. Michigan has scored just 16 points in total throughout their first two games.

Pittsburgh built some momentum on the offensive side of the ball in Week 2 due to the big arm of QB Josh Love (357 total passing yards through two weeks), but their defense gave up 30 points in a losing effort.

It's seemingly time for the Panthers to turn it up on the offensive end. Meanwhile, their defense, which has been traditionally stout, could also be due for a letdown game. Combine that with the potent Maulers offense, and you got the recipe for an overhit.

Prediction: Michigan 27, Pittsburgh 20

The accomplished NFL veteran coach Jeff Fisher gets the edge to avoid having his team dwell in the league basement out of the gate.

