New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars prediction, odds, picks, and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 3

This weekend's final USFL game of the typical four-contest slate is an intriguing showdown between two teams that may be contenders, but could also be bottom-half teams in the 8-team spring league.

The New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars each own a win over a currently win-less team, while also owning a loss to one of the two undefeated teams through the season's first two weeks.

New Jersey played one of the season's most exciting games thus far. It was an electric opener at Protective Stadium in Birmingham - the sight of all 40 scheduled regular season games - against the hometown Stallions.

They followed that up with a 10-6 grind-it-out victory over the Michigan Panthers under some Friday night lights.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, put down Pittsburgh last week in a 30-23 effort that saw QB Bryan Scott throw for 272 yards and three TDs. That said, the defense was less than stellar, ceding 348 yards against a Maulers offense that looked hopeless in Week 1.

Here's what information fans need to know ahead of the Week 3 matchup between the two interstate USFL North Division rivals.

Generals vs Stars USFL Week 3 match details

When: Sunday, May 1st, 8 PM ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: Peacock

Spread: Stars -2.5

O/U: 41.5

Generals vs Stars preview and prediction

We know that the Stars have one of the better offenses in the USFL, having scored 17 points in Week 1 against the league's top dog, New Orleans. They scored 30 against the Maulers defense in Week 2. We know less about New Jersey, who went for 24 in Week 1 and 10 points in Week 2.

Generals' QB D'Andre Johnson has far surpassed expectations coming into the season. He has displayed legitimate dual-threat abilities and racked up over 100 rushing yards through two weeks of games.

Philadelphia QB Bryan Scott has been even more impressive, though, despite being behind an offensive line that has allowed 10 sacks through two weeks of play.

The thing is, number will be an issue against a New Jersey defense that rarely allowed Michigan to move the ball during their Week 2 clash.

Prediction: New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 14

The under is the play here, but the Generals at plus-money is a great value bet. They've played both of their games at night and could create chaos by getting past Philly's pass protection frequently, something the Stars have not been able to stop so far.

