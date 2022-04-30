Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers prediction, odds, picks, and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 3

The USFL Week 3 opener will feature the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Houston Gamblers squaring off in a matchup between a pair of 1-1 teams looking to separate themselves in the Southern Division.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 34-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Breakers that featured several turnovers and a quarterback performance to forget from Ole Miss product Jordan Ta'amu. Houston, meanwhile, lost in a barnburner to the hometown Birmingham Stallions, 33-28. They, too, got little from their signal-caller, with Clayton Thorson playing even worse.

Both defenses need a bounceback game after giving up the highest scoring totals in the infantile Spring Football League's short history, while quarterbacks from both squads need to figure out how to limit turnovers and at least manage the game well enough to give the running game a chance to break out for a big play.

The turnover-prone Ta'amu and Thorson could be in for another rough week if the Tampa Bay/Houston defense could figure things out. Still, last week was so rough for both teams on the point-prevention side that it's not clear if Week 1 was just a byproduct of some opening day/night jitters and the real Bandits and Maulers are defensive pushovers, or if Week 2 was the anomaly instead.

There's a lot to unpack, so what information do fans need to know about this USFL Week 3 matchup?

Bandits vs. Gamblers USFL Week 3 match details

When: Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: FOX

Spread: Bandits -1.5

O/U: 38.5

Tampa's offense has been a bit of a mess, with Jordan Ta'amu's completion percentage below 55 percent and turnover count already at five. The ground game is producing a mere 60 yards on the ground through the first two games.

Not to be outdone, Clayton Thorson had three turnovers last week and helped cough away from the lead to the Stallions, ceding a chance to sit atop the standings.

While a bounce-back game from both quarterbacks would be excellent, it doesn't seem all that likely, given what we've seen.

Prediction: Houston 21, Tampa Bay 10

An under wager is the safest pick, but Tampa's defensive issues last week seem more likely indicative of a long-term problem than Houston's.

