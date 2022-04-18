Tampa Bay Bandits vs Pittsburgh Maulers prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 1

The inaugural USFL season is underway and so far the action has been exciting and well above expectations. The latest game fans can get excited about is a showdown between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers.

Both teams are in cities with NFL franchises, but everyone can get behind some spring football. A successful 2022 USFL season could also mean the team head home to play games in 2023 and beyond.

This matchup is an exciting one thanks to the quarterback showdown of Tampa Bay's Jordan Ta'amu and Pittsburgh's Kyle Lauletta. Both have NFL experience and stand out as two of the most notable players in the entire league.

The coaching matchup is an intriguing one as well with former NFL head coach Todd Haley leading the Bandits, and long-time NFL running backs coach Kirby Wilson leading the Maulers.

All USFL games are being played in Birmingham this year, but fans in both Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay have to be excited about these new teams. So what information do fans need to know about this Week 1 matchup?

Bandits vs. Maulers USFL Week match details

When: Sunday, April 17, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: FS1

Spread: Bandits -4

O/U: 41.5

Bandits vs. Maulers preview and prediction

Week 1 of any new league means it is difficult to know what teams are truly the best. That explains the low over/under total in all the opening Week 1 USFL games.

The quarterback showdown here is where he can search for some separation. Ta'amu shows up as the No. 2 overall pick and showed success in the short-lived XFL. He is also led by Haley, who has a long history in the NFL and even led the Kansas City Chiefs for a short period of time.

That explains why Tampa Bay is favored in this matchup, based on the basic details of the situation. But again, this is a tricky game to bet on given the fact the game is in Birmingham and no one has a true homefield advantage.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 24, Pittsburgh 16

The Bandits get the edge here based on how Vegas is viewing the game at the moment. Ta'amu has a track record of succeeding in a spring league and for that reason, along with his head coach, his leadership takes the edge.

Also Read: USFL 2022: Ranking All 8 Teams' Coaching Staffs ft. Jeff Fisher, Skip Holtz and Todd Haley

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar