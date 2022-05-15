Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 5

In Week Five of this USFL season, we have a matchup of the undefeated Birmingham Stallions at 4 – 0 versus the 2 – 2 Philadelphia Stars. The Stallions have the best record in the USFL as the lone undefeated team and the leaders in the South division. As for the Stars, they sit in second place in the North division with a .500 record. Let’s take a look and break down this matchup.

The Stallions are coming off a 16 – 10 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits in Week Four. After going down by a score of 10 – 7 at halftime versus the Bandits, the Stallions scored the final nine points of the game.

Those nine points came off the leg of Birmingham kicker Brandon Aubrey, while the lone touchdown was scored by quarterback Alex McGough in the second quarter.

Looking at the Stars, they are also coming off a win in Week, defeating the Michigan Panthers by a score of 26 – 20. Quarterback Case Cookus went 22 of 30 for 190 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

Wide receiver Devin Gray had seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown, while fellow receiver Diondre Overton had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown as well.

Stallions vs. Stars USFL Week match details

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 12 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: NBC/Peacock

Spread: Stallions - 7

O/U: 36.5

Stallions vs. Stars preview and prediction

The game will come down to which team can get out of the gate as the Stallions came out slow last week while the Stars hit the ground running. What makes this matchup very interesting is that both teams are in the top three with the fewest points allowed.

Birmingham allows the fewest with 69 while Philadelphia is third with 75.

A key player for the Stallions is their do-it-all receiver Victor Bolden Jr. He is a force in special teams, leading the league in kick return yards, punt return yards and all-purpose yards.

For the Stars, look no further than cornerback Channing Stribling, who leads the USFL with four interceptions.

Although the Stallions are touchdown favorites, this game might be close and they cannot afford to come out slow offensively and the defense needs a better showing. I'd lean towards the over here in this USFL game.

Prediction: Stallions 24 – 19 Stars

