Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 2

Week one of the USFL is complete and focus now switches to week two. In the first game of the second week of the USFL, the Michigan Panthers will face the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

After suffering defeats in week one, both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals Match Preview USFL Week 2

The Panthers lost to the Houston Gamblers by a score of 17-12 in Week One after being shut out in the first half. It was a very solid defensive performance for the Panthers as they allowed just 174 yards to the Gamblers.

Offensively, quarterback Shea Patterson went 17 of 25 for 192 yards passing and 2 touchdowns for Michigan.

The team gave up three turnovers in the form of two fumbles and an interception. On defense, all 17 of the points allowed came in the first half as they shut out Houston in the second half.

For the Generals, their run game was on full display as they rushed for 222 yards versus the Birmingham Stallions in Week One. They controlled the time of possession with almost 38 minutes.

However, they came up short with the final score being 28 – 24. The Generals' leading rusher was quarterback De’Andre Johnson, who had 12 carries for 98 yards and a TD.

The 28 points allowed by New Jersey’s defense were the most allowed in the opening week of the USFL season. Quarterback Luis Perez had a 72.2 completion percentage, going 13 from 18 for 148 yards passing and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Randy Satterfield had five receptions for 100 yards and 1 touchdown in the loss.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals match details

When: Saturday, April 22nd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: USA Network

Spread: Generals - 1

O/U: 40.5

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals Match Prediction

In week one, the Panthers offense didn’t look prolific, although their defense was impressive. Patterson is solid under center but they don’t have the offense to play catch-up and need to come out firing on all cylinders.

The fact that the spread is just –1 lets everyone know that if this offense can find consistency, this game will be interesting.

The Generals have a nicely balanced offense but that defense has to play better, especially since it’s a 10-game schedule. That being said, this offense can add enough points to fend off the Panthers.

If Perez can be smart with the football and not turn the ball over, the Generals should pull this out. With week one fresh in the memory, the seems more likely in this Week Two USFL contest.

Prediction: Generals 21 - 17 Panthers

